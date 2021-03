"La educación expandida" . el rol de la tecnología en tiempos de burbujas. Melania Ottaviano @Melaniao en Revista Colegio @revistacolegio

Hoy traemos a este espacio este artículo titulado “USING BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY FOR E-LEARNING.” de A.V. TOLBATOV, S.V. AGADZHANOVA, O.B. VIUNENKO Sumy National Agrarian University, Sumy V.A. TOLBATOV Sumy State University, Sumy, publicado en Measuring and Computing Devices in Technological Processes Issue 1’ 2018 (61) Annotation. This article introduces the main principles of the Blockchain focusing on its potential for the e-learning. It explains how this technology may both disrupt institutional norms and empower learners. It proposes one of scenarios for the application of the Blockchain in an education context, based on the current state of technology development and deployment. Blockchain is a modern information technology, providing creation of growing lists of data sequences. A separate parts of the chain are called «blocks, which are linked using cryptography. Each component of the system remembers the previous one, unauthorized changes are immediately blocked. The blockchain w