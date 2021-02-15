Vol 1, No 1 (2020): Journal of Neuroeducation - Volume I, Issue 1, 15 July 2020 @JNeuroeducation

Focus and Scope
Neuroeducation as an academic discipline arises from the intersection between the fields of knowledge of neuroscience, cognitive psychology and education, and their other related disciplines. Embracing this idea of interdisciplinarity, the Journal of Neuroeducation, linked to the UB-EDU1ST Chair of Neuroeducation, has been created with the intention of building bridges between the scientific community and the educational community. For this reason, although the focus of the journal is especially oriented to the educational field, it accepts work carried out in academic or scientific research centres that favour these relationships.
This initiative aims to share evidence, practices and neuroscientific and educational ideas to develop and consolidate the union between neuroscience and education. We want to use this symbiosis as a motor for the evolution of local and global educational systems, and also for the specific educational projects of the learning centres. The users of this journal have therefore, as a common objective, the improvement of inclusion and preparation of people in a constantly changing world, which requires learning in a dynamic and adaptive way throughout life. With this objective, why not also turn educational centres into 'regular' research centres, where teachers themselves develop their didactic proposals with neuroscientific foundations and evaluate their impact, feed on scientific and educational research carried out by other specialists and communicate their results for common enrichment? This would provide a great deal of data on which to base and improve our teaching practice.
We firmly believe from the journal that for the transformation of education it is important to turn it into a science of learning, where educational practice is based on systematic quantitative and qualitative evidence of its impact on students and people in general. For this reason, the purpose is to emphasize the fit of learning situations that can be generated with the great advances of recent decades in the study of the neurobiology of the brain. This is materialized through the discoveries of brain mechanisms such as neuroplasticity, attention, the role of emotions generated in the limbic system, intrinsic and extrinsic motivation through the dopaminergic system, the executive functions of the prefrontal cortex or the debated generation of new neurons even in adulthood. And also on emphasizing the implementation of learning strategies that improve the quality and effectiveness of learning, whether of a competence or content type. Some of these are, for example, those related to metacognition, spaced and distributed learning, active learning or social learning.
Since the intention of the journal is to build bridges between the scientific community and the educational community, articles must satisfy both scientific rigor and the fact that they can be read and understood by the educational community. This implies the need to use a language that is rigorous but accessible to people without specific training in neuroscience for the educational community, and equally rigorous but accessible in pedagogy for the scientific community.
In addition, the journal has a special interest in bringing this evidence, practices and ideas to young people, through the section Neuromads which publishes summaries of the works, carried out by the authors themselves, presented in an attractive and close way for adolescents. We encourage all members of the scientific and educational communities to submit their papers and ideas that are relevant to the fields of neuroscience and learning science, educational and cognitive psychology and didactics. Also in the diversity in education, including aspects of gender, collective or nationality, difficulties and diagnosable disorders, as well as socioeconomic aspects that influence learning, with the clear intention of contributing to the dilution of these barriers and the cooperative growth of education systems.
Table of Contents
Editorial
Cover, Index and Editorial - Vol. I, Issue 1
Marcel Ruiz, Anna Forés, David Bueno
3-7
Ansietat cap a les matemàtiques
Dénes Szücs, Irene Mammarella
8-37
Neuroeducational Research
David Bueno
38-51; 52-65
Anya Doherty, Anna Forés
66-75
Resiliencia de docentes en distanciamiento social preventivo obligatorio durante la pandemia de COVID-19
Fabián Román, Anna Forés, Ismael Calandri, Rosalba Gautreaux, Alejandro Antúnez, Dalul Ordehi, Lenin Calle, Victoria Poenitz, Kethy Luz Correa Pérez, Sandra Torresi, Ernesto Barcelo, Mauricio Conejo, Veerle Ponnet, Ricardo Allegri
76-87
Hug Casals
88-99
María Serna Carrión
100-107
Experiences & Perspectives
Charo Rueda
108-113
¿Es posible un currículo basado en las Funciones Ejecutivas? De la función a la competencia: propuesta de integración de la “competencia ejecutiva” en el aula
José Antonio Gil Vega
114-129
Melina Vladisauskas, Andrea Goldin
130-135
Sandra Torresi
136-140
Neuromads
Com influeixen els gens en l’aprenentatge
David Bueno
141-142; 143-144
Actividad física y cognición: inseparables en el aula
Anya Doherty, Anna Forés
145-146
Hug Casals
147-148
María Serna Carrión
149-150
¿Edad del pavo o cerebro en construcción?
José Antonio Gil Vega
151-153
Why taking your brain to school
Charo Rueda
154-156
¿Pueden los videojuegos beneficiar nuestro cerebro? Lo que sabemos después de 20 años de entrenamiento cognitivo
Melina Vladisauskas, Andrea Goldin
157-158
Comentarios