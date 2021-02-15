Vol 1, No 1 (2020): Journal of Neuroeducation - Volume I, Issue 1, 15 July 2020 @JNeuroeducation

The Journal of Neuroeducation is an open, trilingual and free of charge initiative from the Chair of Neuroeducation UB - EDU1ST. Online and biannual article publication started July 2020, with the aim of building bridges between neuroscience and education, in order to develop and consolidate an evidence-based science of learning.

Focus and Scope

Neuroeducation as an academic discipline arises from the intersection between the fields of knowledge of neuroscience, cognitive psychology and education, and their other related disciplines. Embracing this idea of interdisciplinarity, the Journal of Neuroeducation, linked to the UB-EDU1ST Chair of Neuroeducation, has been created with the intention of building bridges between the scientific community and the educational community. For this reason, although the focus of the journal is especially oriented to the educational field, it accepts work carried out in academic or scientific research centres that favour these relationships.

This initiative aims to share evidence, practices and neuroscientific and educational ideas to develop and consolidate the union between neuroscience and education. We want to use this symbiosis as a motor for the evolution of local and global educational systems, and also for the specific educational projects of the learning centres. The users of this journal have therefore, as a common objective, the improvement of inclusion and preparation of people in a constantly changing world, which requires learning in a dynamic and adaptive way throughout life. With this objective, why not also turn educational centres into 'regular' research centres, where teachers themselves develop their didactic proposals with neuroscientific foundations and evaluate their impact, feed on scientific and educational research carried out by other specialists and communicate their results for common enrichment? This would provide a great deal of data on which to base and improve our teaching practice.

We firmly believe from the journal that for the transformation of education it is important to turn it into a science of learning, where educational practice is based on systematic quantitative and qualitative evidence of its impact on students and people in general. For this reason, the purpose is to emphasize the fit of learning situations that can be generated with the great advances of recent decades in the study of the neurobiology of the brain. This is materialized through the discoveries of brain mechanisms such as neuroplasticity, attention, the role of emotions generated in the limbic system, intrinsic and extrinsic motivation through the dopaminergic system, the executive functions of the prefrontal cortex or the debated generation of new neurons even in adulthood. And also on emphasizing the implementation of learning strategies that improve the quality and effectiveness of learning, whether of a competence or content type. Some of these are, for example, those related to metacognition, spaced and distributed learning, active learning or social learning.

Since the intention of the journal is to build bridges between the scientific community and the educational community, articles must satisfy both scientific rigor and the fact that they can be read and understood by the educational community. This implies the need to use a language that is rigorous but accessible to people without specific training in neuroscience for the educational community, and equally rigorous but accessible in pedagogy for the scientific community.

In addition, the journal has a special interest in bringing this evidence, practices and ideas to young people, through the section Neuromads which publishes summaries of the works, carried out by the authors themselves, presented in an attractive and close way for adolescents. We encourage all members of the scientific and educational communities to submit their papers and ideas that are relevant to the fields of neuroscience and learning science, educational and cognitive psychology and didactics. Also in the diversity in education, including aspects of gender, collective or nationality, difficulties and diagnosable disorders, as well as socioeconomic aspects that influence learning, with the clear intention of contributing to the dilution of these barriers and the cooperative growth of education systems.