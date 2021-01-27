Vol 16, No 02 (2021). International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.

iJET is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.

Vol 16, No 02 (2021)


Table of Contents

Papers

MOOC As an Enabler for Achieving Professional Competence: Problem-Solving Aspect
Anna Berestova, Larisa Kondratenko, Liudmila Lobuteva, Alisa Lobuteva, Iza Berechikidze
PDF
pp. 4-16
A Fuzzy Evaluation Model of College English Teaching Quality Based on Analytic Hierarchy Process
Nan Li
PDF
pp. 17-30
An Intelligent Computer System for Assessing Student Performance
Wei Wu, Anna Berestova, Alisa Lobuteva, Natalia Stroiteleva
PDF
pp. 31-45
Engagement of Students in Data Visualization for the Purpose of E-Learning Improvement
Vladimir Zotov, Iman Ibrahim, Irina Petunina, Yuliya Lazareva
PDF
pp. 46-64
The Use of Social Media for the Development of Digital Literacy of Students: From Adequate Use to Cognition Tools
Milena Tsvetkova, Irina Ushatikova, Nataliya Antonova, Svetlana Salimova, Tatyana Degtyarevskaya
PDF
pp. 65-78
Virtual Lab Model for Making Online Courses More Inclusive for Students with Special Educational Needs
Yulia Gavronskaya, Liudmila Larchenkova, Anastasia Kurilova, Elena Gorozhanina
PDF
pp. 79-94
Providing Adaptivity in Moodle LMS Courses
Elena Shchedrina, Ildar Valiev, Fairuza Sabirova, Dmitrii Babaskin
PDF
pp. 95-107
E-Learning for SMEs
Yuliya Tyurina, Marija Troyanskaya, Liudmila Babaskina, Ruzimurat Choriyev, Nikolay Pronkin
PDF UNTITLED
pp. 108-119
Assessment of E-Portfolio in Higher Education
Zhibek Syzdykova, Kalybek Koblandin, Natalia Mikhaylova, Olga Akinina
PDF
pp. 120-134
Efficiency of Outsourcing and Outstaffing Mechanisms Based on MOOCs in the Market of Entrepreneurial Education Services
La Zuo, Viktor Shestak, Svetlana Vlasova, Artem Islamov
PDF
pp. 135-148
Intelligent Automation of Student Performance Assessment based on Cloud Services
Xinyu Cai, Natalya Garnova, Alla Filippova, Sergey Glushkov
PDF
pp. 149-158
A Multi-Attribute Fuzzy Evaluation Model for the Teaching Quality of Physical Education in Colleges and Its Implementation Strategies
Yao Wang, Chunyan Sun, Ying Guo
PDF
pp. 159-172
Evaluation of College English Teaching Quality Based on Grey Clustering Analysis
Haiyuan Liu, Rui Chen, Shuting Cao, Haiping Lv
PDF
pp. 173-187
An Evaluation Model for the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Thinking Ability of College Students Based on Neural Network
Feng Zhang, Limin Xi
PDF
pp. 188-204
Empowerment or Limitation of the Teachers’ Rights and Abilities in the Prevailing Digital Environment
Saken Toktamysov, Anna Berestova, Nail Israfilov, Yuri Truntsevsky, Аndrey Korzhuev
PDF
pp. 205-219
Flipped Classroom in Programming Course: A Systematic Literature Review
Hendrik Hendrik, Almed Hamzah
PDF
pp. 220-236
Towards Understanding the Students’ Acceptance of MOOCs: A Unified Theory of Acceptance and Use of Technology (UTAUT)
Maryam Muti Altalhi
PDF
pp. 237-253
An Analysis of Thai Student Teacher Appropriate Internet Use Behaviour
Punnee Leekitchwatana, Paitoon Pimdee
PDF
pp. 254-271
Research on Innovative Teaching Mode of Art Education in the Age of Convergence of Media
Zhiyuan Ma, Jingjing Guan, Rita Yi Man Li
PDF
pp. 272-284
University Support, Teaching Competencies and Entrepreneurial Competencies in Software Engineering and Graphic Design Students
Oswaldo Alberto Madrid Moreno, Marco Alberto Nuñez Ramírez
PDF
pp. 285-301



