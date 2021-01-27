Vol 16, No 02 (2021). International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)
This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.
iJET is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.
Papers
Anna Berestova, Larisa Kondratenko, Liudmila Lobuteva, Alisa Lobuteva, Iza Berechikidze
pp. 4-16
Nan Li
pp. 17-30
Wei Wu, Anna Berestova, Alisa Lobuteva, Natalia Stroiteleva
pp. 31-45
Vladimir Zotov, Iman Ibrahim, Irina Petunina, Yuliya Lazareva
pp. 46-64
The Use of Social Media for the Development of Digital Literacy of Students: From Adequate Use to Cognition Tools
Milena Tsvetkova, Irina Ushatikova, Nataliya Antonova, Svetlana Salimova, Tatyana Degtyarevskaya
pp. 65-78
Virtual Lab Model for Making Online Courses More Inclusive for Students with Special Educational Needs
Yulia Gavronskaya, Liudmila Larchenkova, Anastasia Kurilova, Elena Gorozhanina
pp. 79-94
Elena Shchedrina, Ildar Valiev, Fairuza Sabirova, Dmitrii Babaskin
pp. 95-107
Yuliya Tyurina, Marija Troyanskaya, Liudmila Babaskina, Ruzimurat Choriyev, Nikolay Pronkin
pp. 108-119
Zhibek Syzdykova, Kalybek Koblandin, Natalia Mikhaylova, Olga Akinina
pp. 120-134
Efficiency of Outsourcing and Outstaffing Mechanisms Based on MOOCs in the Market of Entrepreneurial Education Services
La Zuo, Viktor Shestak, Svetlana Vlasova, Artem Islamov
pp. 135-148
Xinyu Cai, Natalya Garnova, Alla Filippova, Sergey Glushkov
pp. 149-158
A Multi-Attribute Fuzzy Evaluation Model for the Teaching Quality of Physical Education in Colleges and Its Implementation Strategies
Yao Wang, Chunyan Sun, Ying Guo
pp. 159-172
Haiyuan Liu, Rui Chen, Shuting Cao, Haiping Lv
pp. 173-187
An Evaluation Model for the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Thinking Ability of College Students Based on Neural Network
Feng Zhang, Limin Xi
pp. 188-204
Empowerment or Limitation of the Teachers’ Rights and Abilities in the Prevailing Digital Environment
Saken Toktamysov, Anna Berestova, Nail Israfilov, Yuri Truntsevsky, Аndrey Korzhuev
pp. 205-219
Hendrik Hendrik, Almed Hamzah
pp. 220-236
Towards Understanding the Students’ Acceptance of MOOCs: A Unified Theory of Acceptance and Use of Technology (UTAUT)
Maryam Muti Altalhi
pp. 237-253
Punnee Leekitchwatana, Paitoon Pimdee
pp. 254-271
Zhiyuan Ma, Jingjing Guan, Rita Yi Man Li
pp. 272-284
University Support, Teaching Competencies and Entrepreneurial Competencies in Software Engineering and Graphic Design Students
Oswaldo Alberto Madrid Moreno, Marco Alberto Nuñez Ramírez
pp. 285-301
