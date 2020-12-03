Vol 15, No 22 (2020). International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.

Vol 15, No 22 (2020)

Table of Contents

Papers

A Conceptual Engagement Framework for Gamified E-Learning Platform Activities
Mohammed Abdulaziz Alsubhi, Noraidah Sahari, Tengku Siti Meriam Tengku Wook
pp. 4-23
Online Cooperative Teaching Mode Based on Self-Direction Theory in Method of Sport Science Research
Rongmei Chen, Siyuan Chen
pp. 24-38
How Do Students Behave When Using A Tutoring System? Employing Data Mining to Identify Behavioral Patterns Associated to The Learning of Mathematics
Roberto Angel Melendez-Armenta, N. Sofia Huerta-Pacheco, Luis Alberto Morales-Rosales, Genaro Rebolledo-Mendez
pp. 39-58
System of Logical Structures in Natural Science-Oriented Curriculum and its Effect on Teaching
Renáta Bernátová, Milan Bernát, Janka Poráčová, Mária Zahatňanská, Marta Mydlárová Blaščáková, Mária Konečná, Andrea Kľučarová
pp. 59-77
Adoption of MOOCs by Emerging Countries Seeking Solutions to University Overcrowding: Literature Review and Feedback from the First Scientific MOOC Held by Sidi Mohammed Ben Abdullah University – Fez, Morocco
Khadija Naji, Abdelali Ibriz, Youssef Mourdi
pp. 78-103
The Cultivation of Critical Thinking Ability in Academic Reading Based on Questionnaires and Interviews
Jian Li, Yan Ren
pp. 104-120
The Role of Social Networks in the Educational Process
Anna Berestova, Turkan Alizade, Zaure Umirzakova
pp. 121-133
Factors Influencing the Improvement of Students’ Critical Thinking and Problem-Solving Skill: An Industrial Training Intervention
Shazaitul Azreen Rodzalan, Noor Nazihah Mohd Noor, Lily Suriani Mohd Arif, Maisarah Mohamed Saat
pp. 134-145
Artificial Intelligence-Based Strategies for Improving the Teaching Effect of Art Major Courses in Colleges
Ran Yang
pp. 146-160
Prototype Digital Signage System for Learning Material Delivery Focusing on Student Friendship
Hiroyuki Mitsuhara, Masami Shishibori
pp. 161-176
Multi-Attribute Fuzzy Evaluation of the Teaching Quality of Dancesport Major
Bin Liu
pp. 177-191
Problem-Based Learning for an Electrical Machines Course
Juan-Carlos Cobos-Torres, Pablo Arias Reyes, Carlos Fernando Mendez
pp. 192-203
Teacher Perceptions of the Effectiveness of Using Handheld Devices in Saudi EFL Classroom Practices
Sami Al-Mubireek
pp. 204-217
Effects of Mobile Augmented Reality and Self-Regulated Learning on Students’ Concept Understanding
Chusnul Muali, Punaji Setyosari, Purnomo Purnomo, Lia Yuliati
pp. 218-229
Students Impression About Using Mobile Phones in Classroom
Batoul Al Fakih, Anwar Morei, Mohammad Salehi M
pp. 230-243
Effect of Curriculum-Based Video Games on Students’ Performance: An Experimental Study
Abdul Rauf Baig, Amjad Alotaibi
pp. 244-257

Short Papers

The Perceived Usefulness of Digital Simulators in the Acquisition of Professional Competencies by Undergraduate Nursing Students
Rabia Qaisar, Halima Lajane, Abderrahmane Lamiri, Hind Bouzoubaa, Omar Abidi, Abderrahim Khyati
pp. 258-266
Virtual World as a Complement to Hybrid and Mobile Learning
Jairo Eduardo Márquez Díaz
pp. 267-274



