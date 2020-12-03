Vol 15, No 22 (2020). International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

Hoy traemos a este espacio este informe de los Paises Bajos , con perspectiva holandesa ... titulado Education in an artificially intelligent world. Kennisnet Technology Compass 2019-2020, y que comienza así: Please note: This report is written from a Dutch perspective and with the Dutch educational system and its structure in mind. Please take this into account when reading this report. What will you find in this technology compass? If someone had told you 25 years ago – roughly at the time the internet started to rise – that in 2019, you would be swiping on your smartphone for multiple hours a day, and that thanks to the internet you’d know exactly what time your aunt in France was drinking her latte, or that teenagers could become drone pilots during their vocational studies, would you have believed that person? Probably not, as nobody can predict the future. Although technological developments are reasonably foreseeable, the social and cultural consequences they will have i