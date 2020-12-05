USING BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY FOR E-LEARNING. V.A. Tolvatov & others

Hoy traemos a este espacio este artículo titulado “USING BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY FOR E-LEARNING.” de A.V. TOLBATOV, S.V. AGADZHANOVA, O.B. VIUNENKO Sumy National Agrarian University, Sumy V.A. TOLBATOV Sumy State University, Sumy, publicado en Measuring and Computing Devices in Technological Processes Issue 1’ 2018 (61)

Annotation.

This article introduces the main principles of the Blockchain focusing on its potential for the e-learning. It explains how this technology may both disrupt institutional norms and empower learners. It proposes one of scenarios for the application of the Blockchain in an education context, based on the current state of technology development and deployment. Blockchain is a modern information technology, providing creation of growing lists of data sequences. A separate parts of the chain are called «blocks, which are linked using cryptography. Each component of the system remembers the previous one, unauthorized changes are immediately blocked. The blockchain works as a decentralized register that stores data on the Internet with an open access to the public. Blockchain can be implemented within the automated management systems of individual higher education institutions or groups of educational institutions. Each user who wants to store his personal and financial data as safe as possible, and to provide a reliable information on his qualifications, can use blockchain technologies. The most upcoming areas to implement multi-agent systems in e-learning are: personalization, i.e. adaptation of the website content and design, allowing you to easily move from the standard website form and a set of individual tasks to a view that takes into account the features of each individual student; identification of the user session; each user during the working period can visit the university ACU many times and with different purposes, therefore, user visits must be divided into separate sessions; creation of temporary working groups of students; creation of a competitive environment and support of the rating system; verification and analysis of professional skills in case of further corporate training. It should be noted that Blockchain technology can serve as a basis for implementing a centralized but actually distributed national database for authentication and certification.

Keywords: Blockchain, information system, information technology, e-learning, automated management systems.







