Vol 15, No 21 (2020). International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.

iJET is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.

Vol 15, No 21 (2020)

Table of Contents

Papers

Construction of a Software Development Model for Managing Final Year Projects in Information Technology Programmes
Abbdelrahman Osman Elfaki, Zaid Bassfar
pp. 4-23
Assessment-for-Learning Teaching Mode Based on Interactive Teaching Approach in College English
Rui Sun, Huihui Zhang, Jing Li, Jing Zhao, Peipei Dong
pp. 24-39
Systematic Review of Enjoyment Element in Health-Related Game-Based Learning
Habibah Ab Jalil, Nurul Amelina Nasharuddin, Erzam Marlisah, Ahmad Iqmer Nashriq Mohd Nazan, Ismi Arif Ismail, Aini Marina Ma’rof, Nur Ain Farhan Mohd Rusdi, Zeinab Zaremohzzabieh
pp. 40-57
State of Art of Data Mining and Learning Analytics Tools in Higher Education
Mohammed Salihoun
pp. 58-76
An Inquiry into Students' Metacognition and Learning Achievement in a Blended Learning Design
Nurma Yunita Indriyanti, Sri Yamtinah, Dyah Muawiyah
pp. 77-88
The Research Patterns of Creativity and Innovation: The Period of 2010-2019
Ivanna Shubina, Atik Kulakli
pp. 89-102
An Empirical Study on Reading Aloud and Learning English by the Use of the Reading Assistant SRS
Jingjing Li
pp. 103-117
Students and the Risk of Virtual Relationships in Social Media: Improving Learning Environments
Walaa Elsayed
pp. 118-132
Enhance Students’ Motivation to Learn Programming Through Projects
Zhanat Nurbekova, Talant Tolganbaiuly, Parassat Tazabekova, Gulmira Abildinova, Bahyt Nurbekov
pp. 133-144
Blended Learning Environments in Inclusive Education at the University
Yaqun Zhang, Fayruza Rebrina, Fairuza Sabirova, Julia Afanaseva
pp. 145-161
The 8 Pillars of Metacognition
Athanasios Drigas, Eleni Mitsea
pp. 162-178
Students’ Perceptions of a Learning Support Initiative for b-MOOCs
Shurong Zhao, Junxia Song
pp. 179-194
The Intention to Study Using Zoom During the SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic
Nguyen Ngoc Long, Bui Huy Khoi
pp. 195-216
Design and Implementation of an Online Python Teaching Case Library for the Training of Application-Oriented Talents
Shunye Wang, Dayong Liu, Ning Wang, Yanxiang Yuan
pp. 217-230
Design of a Media Resource Management System for Colleges Based on Cloud Service
Heng Sun, Wan Ni, Peng Zhao
pp. 231-245
Students Satisfaction with Online Learning Experiences during the COVID-19 Pandemic
Norah Almusharraf, Shabir Khahro
pp. 246-267

Short Papers

Students' Project Competency within the Framework of STEM Education
Elena Alexandrovna Levanova, Olga Vladimirovna Galustyan, Svetlana Bronislavovna Seryakova, Tatyana Vladimirovna Pushkareva, Anna Borisovna Serykh, Alexey Viktorovich Yezhov
pp. 268-276
Game Based Learning: Design a Multimedia with DDD-E Model for Mathematics Education
Nina Ikhwati Wahidah, Wiwin Rita Sari, Ike Festiana, Nasir Nasir
pp. 277-284



