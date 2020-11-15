Networked Learning: Inviting Redefinition Networked Learning Editorial Collective (NLEC). Lancaster University, Lancaster, UK
Hoy traemos a este espacio este artículo del colectivo Networked Learning Editorial Collective (NLEC). Lancaster University, Lancaster, UK titulado: “Networked Learning: Inviting Redefinition” Publicado en Postdigital Science and Education https://doi.org/10.1007/s42438-020-00167-8 y que comienza con un primer párrafo muy esclarecedor:
From Emergency Remote Teaching to Networked Learning
In the opening months of 2020, educational institutions in many countries showed themselves capable of making dramatic changes in their ways of working. These moves were occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, though the actual responses of institutions were shaped by quite diverse factors. A common strategy was to use digital communications technologies to continue with some fundamental elements of educational provision. In the higher education sector, commentators and university leaders began to refer to this as a ‘pivot’ to ‘online learning’.
