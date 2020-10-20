Vol 16, No 12 (2020). International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE)

International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE)
The objective of the journal is to publish and discuss fundamentals, applications and experiences in the field of remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation and online simulations. The use of virtual and remote controlled devices and remote laboratories is one of the future trend developments for advanced teleworking/e-working environments.
Online Engineering is the future trend in engineering and science. It covers working directions such as remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation, simulation techniques and others.
Vol 16, No 12 (2020)
Table of Contents
Papers
Sara Reis, Fátima Coelho, Luis Coelho
pp. 4-17
Pavel Beňo, František Schauer, Sandra Šprinková, Tomáš Komenda
pp. 18-32
Road to Strengthen of Virtual Infrastructure and Security of Remote Laboratories on Trnava University in Trnava
Pavel Beňo, František Schauer, Sandra Šprinková, Miroslav Šimko, Tomáš Komenda
pp. 33-46
Sumaya Hamad, Khattab Alheeti, Yossra Ali, Shaimaa Shaker
pp. 47-69
The Simulation and Prototyping of a Density-Based Smart Traffic Control System for Learning Purposes
Mashael Khayyat, Omar Aboulola, Nahla aljojo, Basma Alharbi, Nada Almalki, Maysoon Al-zahrani, Tasneem Al-ghamdi, Lama Al-qarni
pp. 70-81
Safae El Abkari, Abdelilah Jilbab, Jamal El Mhamdi
pp. 82-93
Endro Yulianto, Tri Bowo Indrato, Bima Triwahyu Mega Nugraha, Suharyati Suharyati
pp. 94-115
Clustering of Brain Tumors in Brain MRI Images based on Extraction of Textural and Statistical Features
Hamed Samadi Ghoushchi, Yaghoub Pourasad
pp. 116-132
Abdul Khader Jilani Saudagar
pp. 133-154
Safae El Abkari, Abdelilah Jilbab, Jamal El Mhamdi
pp. 155-168
(leer más...) Fuente: [ iJOE]
Comentarios