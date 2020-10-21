Vol 15, No 20 (2020). International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)


This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.

Vol 15, No 20 (2020)

Table of Contents

Papers

Intelligent Chatbot-LDA Recommender System
Yassine Benjelloun Touimi, Abdeladim Hadioui, Noureddine El Faddouli, Samir Bennani
pp. 4-20
The Interactive Role Using the Mozabook Digital Education Application and its Effect on Enhancing the Performance of eLearning
Duha Khalid Abdul-Rahman Al-Malah, Saad Ibrahim Hamed, Haider Th.Salim Alrikabi
pp. 21-41
Doublets in Legal Discourse: Data-Driven Insights for Enhancing the Phraseological Competence of EFL Law Students
Waheed Mohammed Altohami
pp. 42-58
The Use of Virtual Reality in Geo-Education
Nurzhanat Dalelovna Shakirova, Nidal Al Said, Svetlana Mihailovna Konyushenko
pp. 59-70
Production Analysis and Scientific Mapping on Active Methodologies in Web of Science
Mª Elena Parra-González, Adrián Segura-Robles, Manuel-Ricardo Vicente-Bújez, Jesús López-Belmonte
pp. 71-86
Influence of Teacher-Student Matching on Knowledge Innovation of Graduate Students
Jingui Wang, Yanming Qi
pp. 87-101
Using Learning Analytics to Predict Students Performance in Moodle LMS
Yaqun Zhang, Ahmad Ghandour, Viktor Shestak
pp. 102-115
Using Digital Games for Enhancing EFL Grammar and Vocabulary in Higher Education
Luz Castillo-Cuesta
pp. 116-129
Individualized New Teaching Mode for Sports Biomechanics based on Big Data
Ying Liu, Tengqi Zhu
pp. 130-144
Building Empathy: Exploring Digital Native Characteristic to Create Learning Instruction for Learning Computer Graphic Design
Siti Nurannisaa P.B., Mustaji Mustaji, Bachtiar S. Bachri, Florens Debora Patricia
pp. 145-159
Prediction Model of Student Achievement in Business Computer Disciplines
Pratya Nuankaew, Wongpanya Nuankaew, Direk Teeraputon, Kanakarn Phanniphong, Sittichai Bussaman
pp. 160-181
Analysis of Online Teaching Mode and Effect of Computer Network under Large-Scale Users
Jiyu Zheng
pp. 182-193
Adapting Competitiveness and Gamification to a Digital Platform for Foreign Language Learning
Norman Patrick Harvey Arce, Ana Maria Cuadros Valdivia
pp. 194-209
Effects of Cooperative Learning with Dynamic Mathematics Software (DMS) on Learning Inversely Proportional Functions
Kan Kan Chan, Yi Cheng Zhou
pp. 210-225
The Implementation of Career and Educational Guidance System (CEGS) as a Cloud Service
Hosam F. El-Sofany, Samir Abou El-Seoud
pp. 226-240
Comprehensive Evaluation and Analysis of Teaching and Research Performance of Art Majors
Yin Lyu, Xue Yang, Jiang Yao
pp. 241-254
The Impact of Lecture and Interactive Methods on Student’s English Competency
Muhamad Suhaimi Taat, Khalid Abdulbaki, Asma Al-Saqqaf
pp. 255-267
Using the Roblox Video Game Engine for Creating Virtual tours and Learning about the Sculptural Heritage
Cecile Meier, Jose Luis Saorín, Alejandro Bonnet de León, Alberto Guerrero Cobos
pp. 268-280

Short Papers

Innovation and Use of New Teaching Technologies in Undergraduate Learning and Empowerment for the Labour Market
Daniel Beserra do Nascimento, Max Leandro de Araújo Brito, Géssica Fabiely Fonseca, Olívia Morais de Medeiros Neta, Cibelle Amorim Martins, Mabel Simone de Araujo Bezerra Guardia, Maria Valéria Pereira de Araújo, Eliana Costa Guerra, Ricardo Luiz Perez Teixeira, Ricardo Shitsuka, Priscilla Chantal Duarte Silva, Alex Paubel Junger
pp. 281-288

