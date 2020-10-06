Vol 15, No 19 (2020). International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)
This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.
Vol 15, No 19 (2020)
Table of Contents
Papers
DiagrammER: A Web Application to Support the Teaching-Learning Process of Database Courses Through the Creation of E-R Diagrams
Carlos R. Jaimez-González, Jazmín Martínez-Samora
pp. 4-21
Quality Standards in Online Education: The ISO/IEC 40180 Framework
Khitam Yousuf Shraim
pp. 22-36
Digital Teaching Competence and Space Competence with TPACK in Social Sciences
Isabel María Gómez-Trigueros
pp. 37-52
Application of Computer in Online Teaching of Professional Courses
Xiaohua Jin
pp. 53-65
Autonomous Learning Mode based on a Four-Element Teaching Design for Visual Communication Course
Yan Zhao, Yuemeng Luo
pp. 66-82
The Effect of Problem-Based Hybrid Learning (PBHL) Models on Spatial Thinking Ability and Geography Learning Outcomes
Saiful Amin, Sumarmi Sumarmi, Syamsul Bachri, Singgih Susilo, Abdul Bashith
pp. 83-94
Design and Development of an e-Learning Project Management System: Modelling and Prototyping
Maha Khaldi, Mohamed Erradi
pp. 95-106
Comprehensive Evaluation of Music Course Teaching Level Based on Improved Multi-attribute Fuzzy Evaluation Model
Liuqing Yang
pp. 107-121
Exploring Students’ Knowledge and Practice of Digital Citizenship in Higher Education
Ahlam Mohammed Al-Abdullatif, Azza Ali Gameil
pp. 122-142
Factors Affecting Mathematics Achievement In Central Asian Specialized Universities
Yershat Sapazhanov, Alibek Orynbassar, Shirali Kadyrov, Bakhyt Sydykhov
pp. 143-153
Utilisation Status and User Satisfaction of Online Education Platforms
Xi Chen, Erya Xia, Wen Jia
pp. 154-170
Interpreting the Cultural and Academic Experiences of PhD Students from the Indian Sub-Continent and the Chinese Regions in Australian Universities
Yasir Latif, Neil Harrison, Hye-Eun Chu
pp. 171-186
Students’ Perceptions and Information-Sharing Patterns in Learning Authoring System Course through Blogging
Nur Izzah Abdul Kadir, Zaidatun Tasir
pp. 187-199
Attitude to ICT and Self-Evaluation of Fluency in Using New Digital Devices, Websites and Software among Pre-Service Teachers
Łukasz Tomczyk
pp. 200-212
Short Papers
Socio-Economic Profiling of Students and its Impact on Learning Outcomes
Abraham Owoseni, Eziyi Ibem, Akunnaya Opoko
pp. 213-222
Virtual Reality and Serious Games Using in Distance Learning in Medicine in Bulgaria
Galya Nikolova Georgieva-Tsaneva, Ivanichka Serbezova
pp. 223-230
Best Practices in Running IT Hackathons Based on Paragon University Dataset
Azamat Serek, Meirambek Zhaparov, Seong-Moo Yoo, Assem Talasbek, Yong-Kab Kim, Min-Woo Jin
pp. 231-238
Impersonation Attack-Defense Tree
Yusep Rosmansyah, Ignatius Leo Sri Hendarto, Demby Pratama
pp. 239-246
Serious Game Design: Presenting a New Generic Creative Reflection Framework
Fatima-Zohra El Arroum, Mostafa Hanoune, Youness Zidoun
pp. 247-255
