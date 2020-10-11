FACTORES QUE FAVORECEN LA PRESENCIA DOCENTE EN ENTORNOS VIRTUALES DE APRENDIZAJE. Gema de Pablo González @gemadp
Hoy traemos a este espacio este artículo titulado "FACTORES QUE FAVORECEN LA PRESENCIA DOCENTE EN ENTORNOS VIRTUALES DE APRENDIZAJE" de Gema de Pablo González Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, publicado en 2017 en TENDENCIAS PEDAGÓGICAS Nº29 2017 44
RESUMEN
En el presente artículo abordaremos la importancia que tiene la presencia del docente en entornos virtuales de aprendizaje desde un punto de vista de la construcción de aprendizajes. Se resumirá la evolución de los entornos virtuales de aprendizaje, es decir, del eLearning, así como el papel que tiene el docente en dichos entornos. Del mismo modo repasaremos qué entendemos por Presencia Docente, para centrarnos posteriormente en algunos factores que favorecen el desarrollo de la construcción de conocimientos. Para ello, nos referiremos a parte de los resultados obtenidos por la autora en la tesis doctoral del mismo título, centrándonos específicamente en los datos obtenidos en uno de los casos analizados, escogido por su relevancia para este artículo.
PALABRAS CLAVE: Presencia docente – eLearning – innovación – motivación – aprendizaje.
ABSTRACT
In this article we will discuss the importance of the Teaching Presence in virtual learning environments from a learning construction point of view. We will summarized the evolution of virtual learning environments, that is, of eLearning, as well as the role of the teacher in such environments. In the same way we will review what we mean by Teaching Presence, to focus later on some factors that favor the development of the construction of knowledge. We will reference part of the results obtained by the author in the doctoral thesis of the same title, focusing specifically on the data obtained in one of the cases analyzed, chosen because of its relevance to this article.
KEY WORDS Teaching Presence – eLearning – innovation – motivation - learning.
