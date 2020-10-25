Desde la Pedagogía de la Ternura Inicio de lo Lógico-Matemático en Preescolar. Valecillos Urdaneta, Beatriz Cecilia
Localización: Revista Scientific, ISSN-e 2542-2987, Vol. 4, Nº. 12, 2019, págs. 220-239
- Español
Hablar de aspectos que surgen de la socialización sobre pedagogía de la ternura, es hacer reseña a una mejor demarcación, de lo que se concibe por ternura. Y esto, debido a la tergiversación histórica anotada en el mundo de lo que llamamos sentimiento, amistad, cariño, amor, ternura. Por esto, el presente ensayo, tiene como propósito caracterizar la Pedagogía de la Ternura por medio del uso de recursos acordes para iniciar lo lógico-matemático en el Nivel Preescolar de Educación Inicial. Se trató la temática en cuestión dirigida a sustentar el análisis de los esbozos teóricos pertenecidos con la Pedagogía de la Ternura y los Procesos Matemáticos. Como síntesis conclusiva, viene a significar un incentivo al docente del Nivel Preescolar en la Educación Inicial, porque se ofrecen diferentes recursos, donde éste se apropie de ellos y pueda incluirlos en sus planificaciones. Además, se dan aportes para Desarrollar el Pensamiento Lógico-Matemático, que le ayudan a desarrollar habilidades del pensamiento lógico como; agrupar, ordenar, contar e ir construyendo desde las nociones infra lógicas, conceptos espaciales y temporales.
- English
Talking about aspects that arise from the socialization on pedagogy of tenderness, is to review a better demarcation, of what is conceived by tenderness. And this, due to the historical distortion noted in the world of what we call feeling, friendship, affection, love, tenderness. Therefore, this essay aims to characterize the Pedagogy of Tenderness through the use of appropriate resources to initiate the logical-mathematical in the Preschool Level of Initial Education. The topic in question was addressed to support the analysis of theoretical sketches pertaining to Pedagogy of Tenderness and Mathematical Processes. As a concluding synthesis, it comes to mean an incentive to the teacher of the Preschool Level in Initial Education, because different resources are offered, where it takes ownership of them and can include them in their planning. In addition, contributions are given to Develop Logical-Mathematical Thought, which help you develop logical thinking skills such as; grouping, ordering, counting and building from the infra logical notions, spatial and temporal concepts
