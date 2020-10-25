Desde la Pedagogía de la Ternura Inicio de lo Lógico-Matemático en Preescolar. Valecillos Urdaneta, Beatriz Cecilia

English

Talking about aspects that arise from the socialization on pedagogy of tenderness, is to review a better demarcation, of what is conceived by tenderness. And this, due to the historical distortion noted in the world of what we call feeling, friendship, affection, love, tenderness. Therefore, this essay aims to characterize the Pedagogy of Tenderness through the use of appropriate resources to initiate the logical-mathematical in the Preschool Level of Initial Education. The topic in question was addressed to support the analysis of theoretical sketches pertaining to Pedagogy of Tenderness and Mathematical Processes. As a concluding synthesis, it comes to mean an incentive to the teacher of the Preschool Level in Initial Education, because different resources are offered, where it takes ownership of them and can include them in their planning. In addition, contributions are given to Develop Logical-Mathematical Thought, which help you develop logical thinking skills such as; grouping, ordering, counting and building from the infra logical notions, spatial and temporal concepts