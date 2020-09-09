Producción científica sobre gamificación en educación: un análisis cienciométrico. Scientific production about gamification in education: A Scientometric analysis.Parra-González & Segura-robles

DOI:

10.4438/1988-592X-RE-2019-386-429

Resumen

La gamificación es una metodología emergente que consiste en utilizar juegos o mecánicas de juego en contextos no lúdicos, proporcionando en educación la motivación de los alumnos. Este fenómeno ha provocado que no sólo se utilice en las aulas como experiencias concretas, sino que en el campo científico estén proliferando las investigaciones sobre gamificación educativa en los últimos años. Este creciente interés ha provocado esta investigación, que consiste en un análisis cienciométrico de las publicaciones indexadas en las bases de datos de impacto Web of Science (WoS) sobre la metodología emergente de gamificación en Educación. Se han tenido en cuenta las categorías: Education & Educational Research, Education Scientific Disciplines, Social Sciences Interdisciplinary y Psychology Educational. La muestra ha estado compuesta por todas las producciones científicas (artículos y comunicaciones en congresos) desde la primera aparición hasta 2017, con un total de 345 documentos. El análisis cienciométrico se ha centrado en analizar la productividad cronológica, la productividad según el tipo de documento, según la editorial, el idioma y la distribución de producciones según las leyes de Bradford y Lotka. Los resultados demuestran que las producciones científicas de calidad se encuentran en fase de crecimiento exponencial, con lo que se demuestra el incremento del interés de esta metodología en las aulas, han descendido en el último año la cantidad de producciones, pero aumenta la calidad científica de las mismas, lo que confirma la importancia de la gamificación en el ámbito. Destacar por último que la mayoría de publicaciones son en inglés, como idioma científico mundial.

Palabras Clave

Juegos educativos, cienciometría, bibliometría, innovación educativa, investigación educativa.

Abstract

Gamification is an emerging methodology that consists of using games or game mechanics in non-ludic contexts, thus providing in education with students’ motivation. This phenomenon has caused that it is not only being used in classrooms as concrete experiences, but within the scientific field there are more researches about educational gamification within the past years. This growing interest has motivated this research, which consists of a scientometric analysis of the publications indexed in the impact databases Web of Science (WoS) on the emerging methodology of gamification in Education. The following categories have been taken into account: Education and Educational Research, Education Scientific Disciplines, Social Sciences Interdisciplinary and Psychology Educational. The sample was composed of all the scientific productions (articles and communications in congresses) from the first appearance until 2017, with a number of 345 documents. This scientometric analysis has focused on analyzing the chronological productivity, the productivity according to the type of document, according to the publisher, the language and the distribution of productions according to the laws of Bradford and Lotka. The results show that quality scientific productions are in an exponentially growing phase, which demonstrates the increased interest of this methodology in the classrooms, the number of productions has decreased in the last year, but the scientific quality of them increased, which confirms the importance of gamification in the field. Finally, we would light to highlight that most publications are in English, as a worldwide scientific language.

Key Words

Educational games, scientometrics, bibliometrics, educational innovation, educational research



