La convivencia escolar post COVID 19: una propuesta didáctica desde el coaching educativo. School coexistence post COVID 19: A didactic proposal from the educational coaching.
Hoy traemos a este espacio, despues de este video de una niña explicándonos en pocas palabras algo sobre las mascarilla, la pandemia y la vuelta al cole este artículo, publicado en el International Journal of Educational Research and Innovation (IJERI), 15, 143-161 titulado "La convivencia escolar post COVID 19: una propuesta didáctica desde el coaching educativo School coexistence post COVID 19: A didactic proposal from the educational coaching.
Daniel Serey.Universidad de Atacama
Patricia Zúñiga.Universidad Central de Chile. Región Metropolitana-Chile
Abstract
The purpose of this communication letter is to present a theoretical didactic proposal for addressing the problems of school coexistence after COVID 19, from the use of coaching tools. Proposal that will allow us to better manage coexistence and its possible conflicts, once the thousands of students return from their quarantines and normal schooling processes begin. As a methodology, firstly, an introduction, a brief theoretical framework to explain and understand this proposal, a methodology and its corresponding didactic action of the model are presented, which includes the general procedures for action of the model, the didactics to implement this proposal, which includes a plan for the prevention and treatment of coexistence, and the corresponding conclusions, which give meaning to the theoretical didactic proposal for addressing the problems of school coexistence.
In this, it will allow all members of the school coexistence team to be prepared so that, through the tools, techniques and practical work of educational coaching, both in prevention topics, and in strategies to face these new problems that covid will bring 19. It is not known, how long this period of compulsory school distance will last, if it can be hypothesized that it will greatly affect coexistence in the thousands of quarantined children and youth.
