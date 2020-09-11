La convivencia escolar post COVID 19: una propuesta didáctica desde el coaching educativo. School coexistence post COVID 19: A didactic proposal from the educational coaching.



RESUMEN



Esta misiva comunicativa, tiene como objetivo principal del trabajo, es dar a conocer una propuesta didáctica teórico para el abordaje de los problemas de la convivencia escolar post COVID 19, desde el uso de las herramientas de coaching. Propuesta que permitirá manejar de mejor modo, la convivencia y sus posibles conflictos, una vez que los miles de estudiantes, vuelvan de sus cuarentenas y se comienzo los procesos normales de escolarización. Como metodología, en primer lugar, se presenta una introducción, un breve marco teórico que permita explicar y comprender esta propuesta, una metodología y su correspondiente acción didáctica del modelo, que incluye los procedimientos generales de acción del modelo, la didáctica para poner en marcha esta propuesta, que incluye un plan de prevención y tratamiento de la convivencia, y las conclusiones correspondientes, que le dan sentido a la propuesta didáctica teórico para el abordaje de los problemas de la convivencia escolar.



AbstractThe purpose of this communication letter is to present a theoretical didactic proposal for addressing the problems of school coexistence after COVID 19, from the use of coaching tools. Proposal that will allow us to better manage coexistence and its possible conflicts, once the thousands of students return from their quarantines and normal schooling processes begin. As a methodology, firstly, an introduction, a brief theoretical framework to explain and understand this proposal, a methodology and its corresponding didactic action of the model are presented, which includes the general procedures for action of the model, the didactics to implement this proposal, which includes a plan for the prevention and treatment of coexistence, and the corresponding conclusions, which give meaning to the theoretical didactic proposal for addressing the problems of school coexistence.In this, it will allow all members of the school coexistence team to be prepared so that, through the tools, techniques and practical work of educational coaching, both in prevention topics, and in strategies to face these new problems that covid will bring 19. It is not known, how long this period of compulsory school distance will last, if it can be hypothesized that it will greatly affect coexistence in the thousands of quarantined children and youth.