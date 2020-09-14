International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET). Vol 15, No 17 (2020)

Publicado por el

Hoy  traemos a este espacio el último número del

International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.

Vol 15, No 17 (2020)

Table of Contents

Papers

SPOC-based Flipped Learning Model Applied in Interpreting Teaching
Juan Chen
PDF
pp. 4-13
Enhancing Classification Skills Using i-Bird Apps in Zoology Vertebrata Course
Iwan Setia Kurniawan, Fransisca Sudargo Tapilouw, Topik Hidayat, Wawan Setiawan
PDF
pp. 14-35
Big Data Application and its Impact on Education
Shakir Khan, Salihah Alqahtani
PDF
pp. 36-46
Trends in MOOCs Research: Analysis of Educational Technology Journals
Babori Abdelghani
PDF
pp. 47-68
Gamification in Corporate Training to Enhance Engagement: An Approach
Saverio Iacono, Mario Vallarino, Gianni Viardo Vercelli
PDF
pp. 69-84
The Effect of English Vocabulary Learning with Digital Games and its Influencing Factors based on the Meta- Analysis of 2,160 Test Samples
Qing Wu, Jingwei Zhang, Chuanyi Wang
PDF
pp. 85-100
Key Success Factors of e-Learning Implementation in Higher Education
Tedi Priatna, Dian Sa'adillah Maylawati, Hamdan Sugilar, Muhammad Ali Ramdhani
PDF
pp. 101-114
Data Visualisation Literacy in Higher Education: An Exploratory Study of Understanding of a Learning Dashboard Tool
David Donohoe, Eamon Costello
PDF
pp. 115-126
The Impact of Flipped Project-Based Learning on Self-Regulation in Higher Education
Mohamed Yassine Zarouk, Eugénio Olivera, Paula Peres, Mohamed Khaldi
PDF
pp. 127-147
The Formation of Intercultural Communicative Competence of Future Teachers in a Trilingual Educational Environment
Sandugash Tleubay, Gulmira Nurzhanova, Saltanat Ybyshova, Saltanat Abdigulova, Aksaule Mankesh, Toktar Kerimbekov, Abylaikhan Ualikhanuly
PDF
pp. 148-164
Assessing the Intensity of the Usability of the Course Content within the Virtual Learning Environment
Juraj Obonya, Miroslav Kadlečík
PDF
pp. 165-180
An Evaluation Model for the Cultivation and Improvement of the Innovation Ability of College Students
Kechuang Wang, Chuankui Yan
PDF
pp. 181-194
A Practical Teaching Mode for Colleges Supported by Artificial Intelligence
Cuibi Yang, Shuliang Huan, Yong Yang
PDF
pp. 195-206
Analysis on Management of Job Burnout of Counselors in Chinese Colleges Based on Game Theory
Xiaolei Wang, Ruoxuan Zhang, Zengxin Li, Junlong Chen
PDF
pp. 207-220
Communication Skills and Reflection Practice in Smart English Teaching and Learning Environment: A Case Study
Nguyen Thi Hong Thu
PDF
pp. 221-237
Proposal for a New Tool to Evaluate a Serious Game
Kamal Omari, Mohamed Moussetad, El Houssine Labriji, Said Harchi
PDF
pp. 238-251
Schema Interaction Visual Teaching Based on Smart Classroom Environment in Art Course
Guanyu He
PDF
pp. 252-267

Short Papers

Using Augmented Reality (AR) for Enhancing Chinese Vocabulary Learning
Thanakorn Uiphanit, Jirayu Unekontee, Natcha Wattanaprapa, Premkamon Jankaweekool, Wilailuk Rakbumrung
PDF
pp. 268-276


(leer más...) Fuente: [iJET ]

Comentarios

Publicar un comentario