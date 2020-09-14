International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET). Vol 15, No 17 (2020)

International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)
This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.
(leer más...) Fuente: [iJET ]
Vol 15, No 17 (2020)
Table of Contents
Papers
Juan Chen
pp. 4-13
Iwan Setia Kurniawan, Fransisca Sudargo Tapilouw, Topik Hidayat, Wawan Setiawan
pp. 14-35
Shakir Khan, Salihah Alqahtani
pp. 36-46
Babori Abdelghani
pp. 47-68
Saverio Iacono, Mario Vallarino, Gianni Viardo Vercelli
pp. 69-84
The Effect of English Vocabulary Learning with Digital Games and its Influencing Factors based on the Meta- Analysis of 2,160 Test Samples
Qing Wu, Jingwei Zhang, Chuanyi Wang
pp. 85-100
Tedi Priatna, Dian Sa'adillah Maylawati, Hamdan Sugilar, Muhammad Ali Ramdhani
pp. 101-114
Data Visualisation Literacy in Higher Education: An Exploratory Study of Understanding of a Learning Dashboard Tool
David Donohoe, Eamon Costello
pp. 115-126
Mohamed Yassine Zarouk, Eugénio Olivera, Paula Peres, Mohamed Khaldi
pp. 127-147
The Formation of Intercultural Communicative Competence of Future Teachers in a Trilingual Educational Environment
Sandugash Tleubay, Gulmira Nurzhanova, Saltanat Ybyshova, Saltanat Abdigulova, Aksaule Mankesh, Toktar Kerimbekov, Abylaikhan Ualikhanuly
pp. 148-164
Assessing the Intensity of the Usability of the Course Content within the Virtual Learning Environment
Juraj Obonya, Miroslav Kadlečík
pp. 165-180
An Evaluation Model for the Cultivation and Improvement of the Innovation Ability of College Students
Kechuang Wang, Chuankui Yan
pp. 181-194
Cuibi Yang, Shuliang Huan, Yong Yang
pp. 195-206
Xiaolei Wang, Ruoxuan Zhang, Zengxin Li, Junlong Chen
pp. 207-220
Communication Skills and Reflection Practice in Smart English Teaching and Learning Environment: A Case Study
Nguyen Thi Hong Thu
pp. 221-237
Kamal Omari, Mohamed Moussetad, El Houssine Labriji, Said Harchi
pp. 238-251
Guanyu He
pp. 252-267
Short Papers
Thanakorn Uiphanit, Jirayu Unekontee, Natcha Wattanaprapa, Premkamon Jankaweekool, Wilailuk Rakbumrung
pp. 268-276
Comentarios