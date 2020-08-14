Vol 16, No 09 (2020) International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE)

Hoy traemos a ese espacio el último número recién salido del International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE), concretamente el Vol 16, No 09 (2020).
The objective of the journal is to publish and discuss fundamentals, applications and experiences in the field of remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation and online simulations. The use of virtual and remote controlled devices and remote laboratories is one of the future trend developments for advanced teleworking/e-working environments.
Online Engineering is the future trend in engineering and science. It covers working directions such as remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation, simulation techniques and others.
iJOE is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.
Table of Contents
Papers
Krishnashree Achuthan, Prema Nedungadi, Vysakh Kolil, Shyam Diwakar, Raghu Raman
pp. 4-25
Improving Report Generation and Delivery System of Microbiological Investigations at MRI – Sri Lanka with Concern to Turn-Around-Time, An Intervention Study
Pamila Adikari, Sunil de Alwis, Lilani Karunanayake
pp. 26-38
Methods of Extracting Feature from Photoplethysmogram Waveform for Non-Invasive Diagnostic Applications
Ab Hamid Hafifah, Nayan Nazrul Anuar
pp. 39-62
A Platform for Electronic Health Record Sharing in Environments with Scarce Resource Using Cloud Computing
Muhamad Fitra Kacamarga, Arif Budiarto, Bens Pardamean
pp. 63-76
Youssef Ouassit, Reda Moulouki, Mohammed Yassine El Ghoumari, Mohamed Azzouazi, Soufiane Ardchir
pp. 77-87
Isobel Taylor, Ivone Silva, Susana Barreto, César Soares, Joaquim Mendes
pp. 88-104
Validation of the Algorithm in the Detection of the Image of a Person Based on the Control of a Lighting Device
Washington Garcia-Quilachamin, Julieta Evangelina Sanchez Cano, Luzmila Pro Concepción, Evelyn Santana Mantuano
pp. 105-122
Jabrane Kachaoui, Jihane Larioui, Abdessamad Belangour
pp. 123-136
Mohammad Karimi Moridani, Shahrzad Marjani
pp. 137-158
Mohammed Réda El Ouadi, Abderrahim Hasbi
pp. 159-172
Short Papers
Effectiveness of Interactive Microcontroller Based Speed Sensors to Improve Students' Analytic Thinking Skills
Koyimah Koyimah, Wahono Widodo, Nadi Suprapto, Binar Kurnia Prahani
pp. 173-182
Application Notes
Development of Surgical Tools and Procedures for Experimental Preclinical Surgery Using Computer Simulations And 3D Printing
Jan Barcik, Manuela Ernst, Ronald Schwyn, Linda Freitag, Constantin Edmond Dlaska, Ludmil Drenchev, Stoil Todorov, Hristo Skulev, Devakara R. Epari, Stephan Zeiter, Boyko Gueorguiev
pp. 183-195
Fuente: [ iJOE]
