Vol 15, No 16 (2020) iJET International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning

Vol 15, No 16 (2020)

International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)


This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.

iJET is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.



Table of Contents


Papers

Enhancing Learners’ Academic Performances Using Student Centered Approaches
Preeti Jaiswal, Abdulghani Al-Hattami
pp. 4-16
The Development and Application of Interactive Multimedia in Project-Based Learning to Enhance Students' Achievement for 2D Animation Making
Rahmania Sri Untari, Waras Kamdi, Ahmad Dardiri, Syamsul Hadi, Didik Nurhadi
pp. 17-30
Factors Affecting Behavioral Intentions towards Cloud Computing in the Workplace: A Case Analysis for Jordanian Universities
Nasim Abdulwahab Matar, Tirad AlMalahmeh, Mohammad Al-Adaileh, Saheer Al Jaghoub
pp. 31-48
Assessment of Financial Literacy Formation Methods in Mathematics Education: Financial Computation
Alma Abylkassymova, Akhan Mubarakov, Zhazira Yerkisheva, Zhannur Turganbayeva, Zhomart Baysalov
pp. 49-67
The Use of Electronic Educational Resources and Innovative Educational Technologies in University Education
Inga Maslova, Gulnara Burdina, Irina Krapotkina
pp. 68-79
O2O Iterative Project-based Teaching Model for Literature Course
Yin Dai
pp. 80-93
Development of E-learning Module for ICT Skills of Marginalized Women and Girls for ICT4D
January Febro, Mia Amor Catindig, Lomesindo Caparida
pp. 94-105
Augmented Reality for Learning Mathematics: A Systematic Literature Review
Nur Izza N Ahmad, Syahrul Nizam Junaini
pp. 106-122
Learning Algebra using Augmented Reality: A Preliminary Investigation on the Application of Photomath for Lower Secondary Education
Kartigeyan Saundarajan, Sharifah Osman, Jeya Amantha Kumar, Mohd Fadzil Daud, Mohd Salleh Abu, Mohamad Rasidi Pairan
pp. 123-133
Training Strategies for Practical Ability of College Students Majoring in Computer-Aided Design
Xingde Liu
pp. 134-146
Evaluation of Online Teaching Quality of Basic Education Based on Artificial Intelligence
Moyan Li, Yawen Su
pp. 147-161
Personality Classification Experiment by Applying k-Means Clustering
Assem Talasbek, Azamat Serek, Meirambek Zhaparov, Seong-Moo Yoo, Young-Kab Kim, Geun-Ho Jeong
pp. 162-177
Application of Artificial Intelligence in College Dance Teaching and Its Performance Analysis
Yingping Wang, Guang Zheng
pp. 178-190

Short Papers

Internal and External QA in HE: LA Tools and Self-Evaluation Report Preparation
Silvia Gaftandzhieva, Rositsa Doneva, Milen Bliznakov
pp. 191-199
Smart Learning Companion (SLAC)
Syeda Hamna Bibi, Rumsha Muhammad Munaf, Narmeen Zakaria Bawany, Arifa Shamim, Zara Saleem
pp. 200-211
The Effectiveness of Inquiry Learning Models Intervened by Reflective Processes to Promote Critical Thinking Ability in Terms of Cognitive Style
Ni Nyoman Sri Putu Verawati, Hikmawati Hikmawati, Saiful Prayogi
pp. 212-220
Development of Motivation for Achieving Professional Success of Technical Specialties Students in Russia during Practical Training at Industrial Enterprises
Viliam Ďuriš, Sergey G. Chumarov, Lidia N. Vasileva
pp. 221-229
Can Machine Translation Assist to Prepare for Simultaneous Interpretation?
Ying Qin, Chunqing Wang
pp. 230-237
The Use of Smartphones as an Educational Tool in the Classroom: Lecturers’ Perceptions
Ahmad Zahir Wali, Mohammad Ehsan Omaid
pp. 238-247



