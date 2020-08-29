Vol 15, No 16 (2020) iJET International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning

Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número de la revista iJET
Vol 15, No 16 (2020)
International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)
This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.
iJET is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.
Vol 15, No 16 (2020)
Table of Contents
Papers
Preeti Jaiswal, Abdulghani Al-Hattami
pp. 4-16
The Development and Application of Interactive Multimedia in Project-Based Learning to Enhance Students' Achievement for 2D Animation Making
Rahmania Sri Untari, Waras Kamdi, Ahmad Dardiri, Syamsul Hadi, Didik Nurhadi
pp. 17-30
Factors Affecting Behavioral Intentions towards Cloud Computing in the Workplace: A Case Analysis for Jordanian Universities
Nasim Abdulwahab Matar, Tirad AlMalahmeh, Mohammad Al-Adaileh, Saheer Al Jaghoub
pp. 31-48
Alma Abylkassymova, Akhan Mubarakov, Zhazira Yerkisheva, Zhannur Turganbayeva, Zhomart Baysalov
pp. 49-67
The Use of Electronic Educational Resources and Innovative Educational Technologies in University Education
Inga Maslova, Gulnara Burdina, Irina Krapotkina
pp. 68-79
Yin Dai
pp. 80-93
January Febro, Mia Amor Catindig, Lomesindo Caparida
pp. 94-105
Nur Izza N Ahmad, Syahrul Nizam Junaini
pp. 106-122
Learning Algebra using Augmented Reality: A Preliminary Investigation on the Application of Photomath for Lower Secondary Education
Kartigeyan Saundarajan, Sharifah Osman, Jeya Amantha Kumar, Mohd Fadzil Daud, Mohd Salleh Abu, Mohamad Rasidi Pairan
pp. 123-133
Xingde Liu
pp. 134-146
Moyan Li, Yawen Su
pp. 147-161
Assem Talasbek, Azamat Serek, Meirambek Zhaparov, Seong-Moo Yoo, Young-Kab Kim, Geun-Ho Jeong
pp. 162-177
Yingping Wang, Guang Zheng
pp. 178-190
Short Papers
Silvia Gaftandzhieva, Rositsa Doneva, Milen Bliznakov
pp. 191-199
Syeda Hamna Bibi, Rumsha Muhammad Munaf, Narmeen Zakaria Bawany, Arifa Shamim, Zara Saleem
pp. 200-211
The Effectiveness of Inquiry Learning Models Intervened by Reflective Processes to Promote Critical Thinking Ability in Terms of Cognitive Style
Ni Nyoman Sri Putu Verawati, Hikmawati Hikmawati, Saiful Prayogi
pp. 212-220
Development of Motivation for Achieving Professional Success of Technical Specialties Students in Russia during Practical Training at Industrial Enterprises
Viliam Ďuriš, Sergey G. Chumarov, Lidia N. Vasileva
pp. 221-229
Ying Qin, Chunqing Wang
pp. 230-237
Ahmad Zahir Wali, Mohammad Ehsan Omaid
pp. 238-247
