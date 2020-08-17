Implementing education responses to coronavirus (COVID-19) @OECDEduSkills

Hoy traemos a este espacio esta presentación titulada "Implementing education responses to coronavirus (COVID-19)" de Eduskills de la OECD.
The coronavirus crisis has seen education systems around the world having to quickly react to the unprecedented situation. We present a toolkit to help countries continue in their efforts to design and implement education system responses during COVID-19. The toolkit can be used by individual policy makers or teams at the local, regional or national level to shape the implementation of their education response strategies.
Fuente: [ slideshare eduskills OECD]
