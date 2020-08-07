Hoy traemos a este espacio este artículo extraido de AIS Electronic Library (AISeL) Twenty-third Americas Conference on Information Sys

tems, Boston, 2017 titulado

Digital Transformation in Higher Education – New Cohorts, New Requirements?. Konstantin L. Wilms & others





Abstract





Digital transformation refers to changes that digital technologies cause and that influence various aspects of human life. Previous researchers mainly focused on the impact of the digital transformation in the context of commercial organisations and business processes. In this study, we aim to examine how digital transformation affects universities and students. We examine differences and changes in the usage of collaboration and communication platforms between different groups of members at the university and within the university lifecycle. To gain new insights, a qualitative case study with semi-structured interviews was conducted. One of the main results shows that Bachelor and Master students prefer the usage of social network sites for collaboration and communication while Ph.D. students and employees do not. Even though an increasing number of modern platforms for direct communication is offered, the results show that the communication between the groups of students and employees still takes place via email.