Digital 2020 July Global Statshot Report (July 2020) v01. slideshare

Hoy traemos a este espacio esta slideshare de Data REportal titulada "Digital 2020 July Global Statshot Report (July 2020) v01".
Everything you need to know about how people around the world are using the internet, mobile, social media, and ecommerce in July 2020. Includes special insights for ongoing changes in digital behaviours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as we all an in-depth profile of global digital news habits. For more reports, including the latest global trends and in-depth local data for more than 240 countries and territories around the world, visit https://datareportal.com
(leer más...) Fuente: [ slideshare]
Comentarios