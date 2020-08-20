Development of a new mindset for eLearning Pedagogy: for the Teacher and the Learner. Tara Devi S. Ashok
"Carol Dweck, psicóloga de Stanford University que habla sobre el poder de nuestra mentalidad. In Mindset: The New Psicología del éxito Dweck escribe: “Las mentalidades son creencias, creencias sobre uno mismo y tus cualidades más básicas ". Ella además dice:
El cambio de mentalidad no se trata de recoger algunos consejos aquí y allá. Se trata de ver las cosas de una manera nueva. Cuando las personas - parejas, entrenadores y atletas, gerentes y trabajadores, padres e hijos, maestros y estudiantes: cambie a una mentalidad de crecimiento, cambian de un marco de juzgar y ser juzgado a un marco y ayuda a aprender. Su compromiso es el crecimiento, y el crecimiento requiere mucho tiempo, esfuerzo y apoyo mutuo. (Dweck, 2006, pág.238)"
Tara Devi S. Ashok,
Abstract
Teaching, like learning, involves a personal journey. This researched narrative records the role of technology integration in one instructor’s teaching practice, and examines how literature in the field accounts for ways eLearning technologies have kept the author and her students engaged in the process of learning. Dr. Tara Ashok of the University of Massachusetts Boston chronicles the personal eLearning tool kit she has selected for effective delivery of contents in different teaching formats. She posits the importance of developing a new mindset to adapt to emerging technologies and examines the literature and her own experiences suggesting how and why, eLearning pedagogy must include a focus on the development of a flexible / growth mindset.
Keywords
new mindset, eLearning, pedagogy
Hoy traemos a este espacio este artículo titulado Development of a new mindset for eLearning Pedagogy: for the Teacher and the Learner de Tara Devi S. Ashok, University of Massachusetts Boston
publicado en Current Issues in Emerging eLearning: Vol. 1 : Iss. 1 , Article 4.
Abstract
Teaching, like learning, involves a personal journey. This researched narrative records the role of technology integration in one instructor’s teaching practice, and examines how literature in the field accounts for ways eLearning technologies have kept the author and her students engaged in the process of learning. Dr. Tara Ashok of the University of Massachusetts Boston chronicles the personal eLearning tool kit she has selected for effective delivery of contents in different teaching formats. She posits the importance of developing a new mindset to adapt to emerging technologies and examines the literature and her own experiences suggesting how and why, eLearning pedagogy must include a focus on the development of a flexible / growth mindset.
Keywords
new mindset, eLearning, pedagogy
Development of a new mindset for eLearning Pedagogy: for the Teacher and the Learner. Tara Devi S. Ashok, from eraser Juan José Calderón
(leer más...)
Fuente: [ slideshare vía Current Issues in Emerging eLearning ]
Comentarios