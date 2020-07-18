Vol 16, No 08 (2020) International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE)

International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE)
The objective of the journal is to publish and discuss fundamentals, applications and experiences in the field of remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation and online simulations. The use of virtual and remote controlled devices and remote laboratories is one of the future trend developments for advanced teleworking/e-working environments.
Online Engineering is the future trend in engineering and science. It covers working directions such as remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation, simulation techniques and others.
iJOE is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.
Vol 16, No 08 (2020)
Table of Contents
Papers
Fengrong Han, Izzeldin Ibrahim Mohamed Abdelaziz, Xinni Liu, Kamarul Hawari Ghazali, Hao Wang
pp. 4-24
Denis Cedeno-Moreno, Miguel Vargas-Lombardo
pp. 25-38
Ashraf Tahat, Mohammed N Smadi, Mohammad Syouf
pp. 39-54
Ahmad Ridzuan Bin Abd Rahman, Nazrul Anuar Nayan
pp. 55-67
Gihan Gamage, Indika Perera, Dulani Meedeniya, Anuradha Welivita
pp. 68-84
Grigory Rosenblat, Vladimir Tishkin, Vladimir Yashin
pp. 85-98
Short Papers
Robot Extenics Control Developed by Versatile, Intelligent and Portable Robot Vipro Platform Applied on Firefighting Robots
L Vladareanu, V. Vlădareanu, N. Pop, M. Migdalovici, M. Boșcoianu, S. Pop, A. Ciocîrlan
pp. 99-107
Seifedine Kadry, Gennady Alferov, Viktor Fedorov
pp. 108-113
Meiryani Meiryani, Gatot Soepriyanto, Dianka Wahyuningtias, Kartika Dewi
pp. 114-123
