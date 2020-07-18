Vol 16, No 08 (2020) International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE)

International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE)

The objective of the journal is to publish and discuss fundamentals, applications and experiences in the field of remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation and online simulations. The use of virtual and remote controlled devices and remote laboratories is one of the future trend developments for advanced teleworking/e-working environments.

Online Engineering is the future trend in engineering and science. It covers working directions such as remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation, simulation techniques and others.

iJOE is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.

Vol 16, No 08 (2020)

Table of Contents


Papers

A Hybrid Range-free Algorithm Using Dynamic Communication Range for Wireless Sensor Networks
Fengrong Han, Izzeldin Ibrahim Mohamed Abdelaziz, Xinni Liu, Kamarul Hawari Ghazali, Hao Wang
PDF
pp. 4-24
Mobile Applications for Diabetes Self-Care and Approach to Machine Learning
Denis Cedeno-Moreno, Miguel Vargas-Lombardo
PDF
pp. 25-38
A Practical Evaluation of ML Algorithms for a Tag-Based BLE Indoor Positioning System
Ashraf Tahat, Mohammed N Smadi, Mohammad Syouf
PDF
pp. 39-54
Ejectorless Method for Die Attach Pick Up for Cracking Improvement on Thin High-Aspect Ratio Die
Ahmad Ridzuan Bin Abd Rahman, Nazrul Anuar Nayan
PDF
pp. 55-67
A Crowdsourced Gameplay for Whole-Genome Assembly via Short Reads
Gihan Gamage, Indika Perera, Dulani Meedeniya, Anuradha Welivita
PDF
pp. 68-84
Model of Carriage Movement on Plane with Dry Friction Forces
Grigory Rosenblat, Vladimir Tishkin, Vladimir Yashin
PDF
pp. 85-98

Short Papers

Robot Extenics Control Developed by Versatile, Intelligent and Portable Robot Vipro Platform Applied on Firefighting Robots
L Vladareanu, V. Vlădareanu, N. Pop, M. Migdalovici, M. Boșcoianu, S. Pop, A. Ciocîrlan
PDF
pp. 99-107
D-Star Algorithm Modification
Seifedine Kadry, Gennady Alferov, Viktor Fedorov
PDF
pp. 108-113
Accounting Perspective in Hospital
Meiryani Meiryani, Gatot Soepriyanto, Dianka Wahyuningtias, Kartika Dewi
PDF
pp. 114-123




