Vol 16, No 08 (2020) International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE)

The objective of the journal is to publish and discuss fundamentals, applications and experiences in the field of remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation and online simulations. The use of virtual and remote controlled devices and remote laboratories is one of the future trend developments for advanced teleworking/e-working environments.

Online Engineering is the future trend in engineering and science. It covers working directions such as remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation, simulation techniques and others.

iJOE is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.

Vol 16, No 08 (2020)

Table of Contents





Papers

Short Papers

D-Star Algorithm Modification Seifedine Kadry, Gennady Alferov, Viktor Fedorov PDF pp. 108-113

Accounting Perspective in Hospital Meiryani Meiryani, Gatot Soepriyanto, Dianka Wahyuningtias, Kartika Dewi PDF pp. 114-123





