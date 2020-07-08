Tutelage Towards Freedom: Education and Slavery. Taneisha Palmer .. à propos de Frederick Douglass

Mural en Belfast donde se menciona su lucha por la abolición de la esclavitud. Frederick Douglass (1818-1895)







Hoy traemos a este espacio este artículo titulado: "Tutelage Towards Freedom: Education and Slavery" de Taneisha Palmer de la Hoy traemos a este espacio este artículo titulado: "Tutelage Towards Freedom: Education and Slavery" de Taneisha Palmer de la

Morgan State University

Department Department of History & Geography





Abstract





In the autobiography, Life and times of Frederick Douglass, Frederick Douglass details his life as a representation of the plight of a slave in the Antebellum South. Literacy, starting in his younger years, held a major significance to Douglass. From being introduced to a book by his initially tender slave mistress in Baltimore, Sophia Auld, to obtaining a copy of The Columbian Orator, literacy became a symbol of hope and freedom for a young Douglass. The Columbian Orator instilled in Douglass the idea that humans had a right to liberty and that slavery was a systematic beast that needed to be eliminated. It was with the assistance of the literacy Douglass obtained that he knew he could no longer stay a slave and that, morally speaking, slavery could not continue to hold a place in American society. This paper will demonstrate the following three themes as it pertains to literacy and slaves like Frederick Douglass: why literacy was important to African Americans as well as how literary materials were obtained and concealed in the Antebellum South; whites’ attitudes towards education and the legislature which made education illegal; how formal education formed an expression of freedom for people of African descent. By exploring these themes, the idea that literacy was something some slaves were encapsulated with and fought to obtain through any means necessary will provide a fundamental understanding one of the various plights slaves preserved through. This will also show how punitive whites were because of their fears that would not even allow slaves to learn how to read for religious purposes yet, strangely, how some slave master used slaves’ thirst for literacy for their own personal gain.













Fuente: [ slideshare vía researchgate]