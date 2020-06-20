Vol 16, No 07 (2020). International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE)

International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE)
The objective of the journal is to publish and discuss fundamentals, applications and experiences in the field of remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation and online simulations. The use of virtual and remote controlled devices and remote laboratories is one of the future trend developments for advanced teleworking/e-working environments.
Online Engineering is the future trend in engineering and science. It covers working directions such as remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation, simulation techniques and others.
iJOE is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.
Vol 16, No 07 (2020)
Table of Contents
Papers
Gihan Gamage, Nadeeshan Gimhana, Indika Perera, Shanaka Bandara, Thilina Pathirana, Anuradha Wickramarachchi, Vijini Mallawaarachchi
pp. 4-20
Tam Van Vu
pp. 21-33
Nayan Nazrul Anuar, Ab Hamid Hafifah, Suboh Mohd Zubir, Abdullah Noraidatulakma, Jaafar Rosmina, Mhd Yusof Nurul Ain, Hamid Mariatul Akma, Zubiri Nur Farawahida, Kamalul Arifin Azwa Shawani, Mohd Abd Daud Syakila, Kamaruddin Mohd Arman, A. Jamal Rahman
pp. 34-48
Kitchengam’ Criteria on the Use of Algorithms in a Person’s Pattern Detection, which Contribute to Safety, Surveillance and Energy Efficiency: Study of Art
Washington Garcia-Quilachamin, Julieta Evangelina Sánchez - Cano, Luzmila Pro Concepción
pp. 49-64
Modeling of Influence of Climate Change Character on the Territory of the Cryolithozone on the Value of Risks for the Road Network
Yury Vasilievich Trofimenko, Anatoly Nikolaevich Yakubovich, Irina Anatolievna Yakubovich, Elena Vldimirovna Shashina
pp. 65-74
Evaluating the Management Information System of Integrated Medical Emergency Care in Batang Regency, Indonesia
Wahyu Sulistiadi, Siti Nurhidayah, Al Asyary
pp. 75-85
Short Papers
An Automated Attendance System in Academia with Implicit Authentication via Mobile Devices and Wi-Fi Connection
Billy Susanto Panca, Yansen Paulus, Oscar Karnalim
pp. 86-94
Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) as A Learning Approach to Improve 21st Century Skills: A Review
Suci Fajrina, Lufri Lufri, Yuni Ahda
pp. 95-104
Andrey L. Yakovenko, Mikhail G. Shatrov, Andrey O. Glazkov, Sergey M. Kuznetsov, Igor V. Alekseev, Sergey N. Bogdanov
pp. 105-113
