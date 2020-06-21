Stolen Lives: #OER Open Educational Resources to combat modern slavery. Margaret Coroset @mdkorosec









This presentation highlights the use of open educational resources (OER) to help raise awareness of historic and modern slavery. Resources are provided in different formats to encourage use by teachers in secondary, further education, higher education and in communities.





Margaret Korosec is an e-learning strategist and a facilitator of organizational systemic change. Margaret has leadership experience in higher education and is a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy in the UK. She has a positive track record in managing organizational change, specifically the application of technology-enhanced learning, creating collaborative online communities, and developing and implementing online degree programs. Her PhD research at the University of Hull investigated the perceptions, concerns, and practices of technology change facilitators in relation to technology enhanced learning strategy in higher education.