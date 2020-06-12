Slavery, education, and inequality. Graziella Bertocchi & Arcangelo Dimico

University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, CEPR, CHILD and IZA, Dipartimento di Economia Marco Biagi, Viale Berengario, 51, I-41121 Modena, Italy b Queen's University Belfast, Management School, Riddel Hall 185, Sranmillis Rd, BT9 5EE Belfast, UK
We investigate the effect of slavery on the current level of income inequality across US counties. We find that a larger proportion of slaves over population in 1860 persistently increases inequality, and in particular inequality across races. We also show that a crucial channel of transmission from slavery to racial inequality is human capital accumulation, i.e., current inequality is primarily influenced by slavery through the unequal educational attainment of blacks and whites. Finally, we provide suggestive evidence that the underlying links run through the political exclusion of former slaves and the resulting negative influence on the local provision of education.
