Here Comes The iPad Generation - Future of Higher Education 2015. Martin Hamilton @martin_hamilton



Hoy traemos a este espacio esta slideshare titulada: "Here Comes The iPad Generation - Future of Higher Education 2015" de 

What will the iPad generation expect from further and higher education and skills? In this talk for the 2015 Future of Higher Education conference I discuss drivers for change from the learner's perspective, and signpost some work that Jisc is doing around building digital capability and supporting student led innovation



 

 

Comentarios

