Here Comes The iPad Generation - Future of Higher Education 2015. Martin Hamilton @martin_hamilton

Hoy traemos a este espacio esta slideshare titulada: "Here Comes The iPad Generation - Future of Higher Education 2015" de Martin Hamilton
What will the iPad generation expect from further and higher education and skills? In this talk for the 2015 Future of Higher Education conference I discuss drivers for change from the learner's perspective, and signpost some work that Jisc is doing around building digital capability and supporting student led innovation
(leer más...)
Fuente: [ slideshare Martin Hamilton]
Comentarios
http://todayssimpleaiformarketing.com/