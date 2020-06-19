Driving Digital Transformation in Higher Education. 2020 EDUCAUSE Horizon Report. @EDUCAUSEreview @DCBPhDV2 & @MarkMcCNash1

D. Christopher Brooks, EDUCAUSE

Mark McCormack, EDUCAUSE

This report profiles key trends and emerging technologies and practices shaping the future of teaching and learning and envisions a number of scenarios and implications for that future. It is based on the perspectives and expertise of a global panel of leaders from across the higher education landscape.



Anticipating the Future of Teaching and Learning



Anticipating the future is human nature, but it can be risky. In our first major revision of the Horizon Report's methodology, EDUCAUSE recognizes and embraces that challenge. We've recast the report by updating its methodology and structure, while keeping its essential purpose of looking at what will most impact teaching and learning in the future.



New this year! For the educational technologies, you'll find we've moved away from the time-to-adoption structure of the past and in its place have offered evidence, data, and scenarios that inform what the future might look like. You'll also find a new section that illustrates the way the findings identified in the report are having an impact on different sizes and types of institutions around the world.



Our goal was to create a report that will enable you to learn, plan, and act on all that is influencing higher education teaching and learning, now and in the future.

Aquí os dejamos el índice y el documento:













Fuente: [ slideshare vía EDUCAUSE]