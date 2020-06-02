Communicative competence assessment for learning: The effect of the application of a model on teachers in Spain. Juan Jesús Torres-Gordillo & others

Hoy traemos a este espacio este artículo titulado "Communicative competence assessment for learning: The effect of the application of a model on teachers in Spain. " de Juan Jesús Torres-Gordillo, Fernando Guzmán-Simón y Beatriz García-Ortiz publicado en . PLoS ONE 15(5): e0233613. https://doi.org/10.1371/ journal.pone.0233613 Editor: Vasileios Stavropoulos, Victoria University, AUSTRALIA Received: December 11, 2019 Accepted: May 8, 2020 Published: May 29, 2020.

The evolution of the results of Progress in International Reading Literacy Study in 2006, 2011 and 2016, as well as the difficulties found by teachers implementing the core competences, have led to the need to reflect on new assessment models. The objective of our research was to design a communicative competence assessment model and verify its effect on primary education teachers. The method applied was a focus group study. Participants came from four primary education schools in the province of Seville (Spain). The data were gathered through discussion groups. The COREQ checklist was followed. Qualitative thematic analysis of the data was carried out using Atlas-ti. An inductive coding scheme was established. The results have enabled the construction of a communicative competence assessment model and its application in primary education classrooms with HERACLES. The effects of the assessment model and the computer software were different according to teachers' profiles. On the one hand, teachers open to educational innovation remained positive when facing the systematic and thorough assessment model. On the other hand, teachers less receptive to changes considered the model to be complex and difficult to apply in the classroom. In conclusion, HERACLES had a beneficial effect on communicative competence assessment throughout the curriculum and made teachers aware of the different dimensions of communicative competence (speaking, listening, reading and writing) and discourse levels (genre, macrostructure and microstructure).