A global outlook to the interruption of education due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Navigating in a time of uncertainty and crisis.









Hoy traemos a este espacio este trabajo publicado en el Asian Journal of Distance Education titulado:

de Aras Bozkurt, Insung Jung, Junhong Xiao, Viviane Vladimirschi, Robert Schuwer, Gennady Egorov, Sarah R. Lambert, Maha Al-Freih, Judith Pete, Don Olcott, Jr., Virginia Rodes, Ignacio Aranciaga, Maha Bali, Abel V. Alvarez, Jr., Jennifer Roberts, Angelica Pazurek, Juliana Elisa Raffaghelli, Nikos Panagiotou, Perrine de Coëtlogon, Sadik Shahadu, Mark Brown, Tutaleni I. Asino, Josephine Tumwesige, Tzinti Ramírez Reyes, Emma Barrios Ipenza, Ebba Ossiannilsson, Melissa Bond, Kamel Belhamel, Valerie Irvine, Ramesh C. Sharma, Taskeen Adam, Ben Janssen, Tatiana Sklyarova, Nicoleta Olcott, Alejandra Ambrosino, Chrysoula Lazou, Bertrand Mocquet, Mattias Mano, Michael Paskevicius.





Abstract:





Uncertain times require prompt reflexes to survive and this study is a collaborative reflex to better understand uncertainty and navigate through it. The Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic hit hard and interrupted many dimensions of our lives, particularly education. As a response to interruption of education due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this study is a collaborative reaction that narrates the overall view, reflections from the K12 and higher educational landscape, lessons learned and suggestions from a total of 31 countries across the world with a representation of 62.7% of the whole world population. In addition to the value of each case by country, the synthesis of this research suggests that the current practices can be defined as emergency remote education and this practice is different from planned practices such as distance education, online learning or other derivations. Above all, this study points out how social injustice, inequity and the digital divide have been exacerbated during the pandemic and need unique and targeted measures if they are to be addressed. While there are support communities and mechanisms, parents are overburdened between regular daily/professional duties and emerging educational roles, and all parties are experiencing trauma, psychological pressure and anxiety to various degrees, which necessitates a pedagogy of care, affection and empathy. In terms of educational processes, the interruption of education signifies the importance of openness in education and highlights issues that should be taken into consideration such as using alternative assessment and evaluation methods as well as concerns about surveillance, ethics, and data privacy resulting from nearly exclusive dependency on online solutions.





Keywords:

emergency remote education, distance education, online learning, Coronavirus Pandemic, Covid-19.













Fuente: [ Slideshare vía ResearchGate & Asian Journal of Distance Education]