2020 EDUCAUSE Horizon Report ™ Teaching and Learning Edition . @EducauseReview









Introduction





Anticipating the future is human nature. As anyone who has tried meditation knows, staying in the present is surprisingly difficult because our minds spend so much time reflecting on the past or anticipating the future. Humans are planners, worriers, and dreamers, and those plans, worries, and dreams are rooted in our mental constructs of the future. For sixteen years, the Horizon Report has provided a construct of the future of educational technology in higher education, based on a structure of three time horizons.





Anticipating the future is risky. As any science fiction reader or future-enthusiast knows, extricating present-state experience from visions of the future is very difficult.1 The track record of predictions—whether about the stock market, the World Series, world events, or technology—is generally so poor that it’s a wonder anyone dares to make them. With technology in particular, we tend to overestimate its short-term impact and underestimate its long-term impact.2 The Horizon Report has provided ample documentation of predictions, from educational technology experts, of the future impact of educational technology on teaching, learning, and creative inquiry. Unfortunately, its track record has been described as fair to middling.3 Why would EDUCAUSE bother to continue this publication if its level of accuracy is so low?













Fuente: [ slideshare vía EDUCAUSE]