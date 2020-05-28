Volume 46, Issue 2. BERJ. British Educational Research Journal. @BERJ_Editors

What is BERA?
The British Educational Research Association is a member-led organisation dedicated to supporting educational researchers and promoting educational research.Since its inception in 1974, BERA has expanded into an internationally renowned organisation with UK and non-UK based members. It strives to be inclusive of the diversity of educational research and scholarship. A strong membership of over 2,000 members secures BERA’s place as the home of educational researchers in the UK, providing access to distinguished journals, a world-class conference and other events, and an active peer community.BERA’s aim is to encourage the pursuit of educational research and its application for both the improvement of educational practice and for the public benefit.
- Pages: i-iv
- First Published: 06 April 2020
Articles
Evidence and its consequences in educational research
- Pages: 265-280
- First Published: 08 October 2019
Parental choice of childcare in England: Choosing in phases and the split market
- Pages: 281-300
- First Published: 16 August 2019
Modelling the relationships between teacher working conditions, job satisfaction and workplace mobility
- Pages: 301-320
- First Published: 16 October 2019
Green contents in English language textbooks in Pakistan: An ecolinguistic and ecopedagogical appraisal
- Pages: 321-338
- First Published: 09 October 2019
How can we evaluate the effectiveness of grammar schools in England? A regression discontinuity approach
- Pages: 339-363
- First Published: 08 October 2019
How do students engage with visual sources in the teaching and learning of History?
- Pages: 364-378
- First Published: 21 October 2019
‘Push on through’: Children’s perspectives on the narratives of resilience in schools identified for intensive mental health promotion
- Pages: 379-398
- First Published: 22 October 2019
Developing higher‐order reading skills in mainstream primary schools: A metacognitive and self‐regulatory approach
- Pages: 399-420
- First Published: 29 October 2019
The SES equity gap and the reform from modular to linear GCSE mathematics
- Pages: 421-436
- First Published: 17 December 2019
Open Access
A two‐level study of predictors of private tutoring attendance at the beginning of secondary schooling in Germany: The role of individual learning support in the classroom
- Pages: 437-457
- First Published: 10 December 2019
