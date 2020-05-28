Volume 46, Issue 2. BERJ. British Educational Research Journal. @BERJ_Editors





What is BERA?



The British Educational Research Association is a member-led organisation dedicated to supporting educational researchers and promoting educational research.Since its inception in 1974, BERA has expanded into an internationally renowned organisation with UK and non-UK based members. It strives to be inclusive of the diversity of educational research and scholarship. A strong membership of over 2,000 members secures BERA’s place as the home of educational researchers in the UK, providing access to distinguished journals, a world-class conference and other events, and an active peer community.BERA’s aim is to encourage the pursuit of educational research and its application for both the improvement of educational practice and for the public benefit.









Fuente: [ BERJ]