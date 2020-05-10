Vol. 45 No. 3 (2019): Fall 2019. Canadian Journal of Learning and Technology (CJLT)





Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número de The Canadian Journal of Learning and Technology (CJLT) is a peer-reviewed journal that welcomes papers on all aspects of educational technology and learning. Topics may include, but are not limited to: learning theory and technology, cognition and technology, instructional design theory and application, online learning, computer applications in education, simulations and gaming, and other aspects of the use of technology in the learning process. An important aim of this journal is the contribution to learning theory within the field of educational technology. Manuscripts may be submitted either in English or in French. CJLT is available free-of-charge to anyone with access to the Internet, and there are no artcle submission or access charges for publication. CJLT is indexed in Scopus, Web of Science (ESCI), ERIC, DOAJ, Ulrichs, Google Scholar, EBSCO, and others.













Fuente: [ CJLT ]