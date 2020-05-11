VOL 24, NO 1 (2020) BEST OF ONLINE TEACHING AND LEARNING: COVID-19. SPECIAL ISSUE: JOFDL. The Journal of Open, Flexible and Distance Learning
Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número de The Journal of Open, Flexible and Distance Learning is the flagship refereed scholarly journal of the Flexible Learning Association of New Zealand (FLANZ).
The Journal of Open, Flexible and Distance Learning (previously The Journal of Distance Learning) invites scholarly submissions related to open, flexible and distance learning, broadly defined. Original contributions related to distance education that relate to the four streams of scholarship proposed by Boyer (1990) are all welcome:
Discovery – investigative research, with supporting evidence for new ideas. What is to be found? Discovery research is typically study-based, grounded in existing literature and with sound methodology.
Integration – the bringing together of existing ideas in a summarised form, with key themes identified. What does what is found actually mean? Integration involves working with existing ideas, based on extensive literature review across disciplines.
Application – accounts of how distance education theory has been implemented in operational contexts. How can what is found be used? Application firmly rests on literature, providing an account of how theory has been applied and providing transferable lessons and opportunities for further research based on the experience.
Teaching – accounts of innovative practice, preferably informed by student evaluation. How can what is found be understood by others? Teaching research is more than a ‘look at what we did’; it is informed, reflective and ultimately useful in other settings.
VOL 24, NO 1 (2020)
JOFDL SPECIAL ISSUE: BEST OF ONLINE TEACHING AND LEARNING: COVID-19
Special Issue: Online teaching and learning: COVID-19
TABLE OF CONTENTS
EDITORIAL
Alison J Fields, Maggie Hartnett
2p.
ARTICLES
Susan P.C. Tull, Nicki Dabner, Kofi Ayebi-Arthur
14p.
Elaine Khoo, Bronwyn Cowie
13p.
Benjamin Kehrwald
18p.
Engaging learner support: An investigation of faculty-library collaboration to provide live course-specific learner support within the online classroom environment
Alison J Fields
12p.
Anne Yates, Wendy Brindley-Richards, Tony Thistoll
15p.
Relationships between online motivation, participation and achievement: More complex than you might think
Maggie Hartnett
14p.
Using Online Lectures to Promote Engagement: Recognising the Self-Directed Learner as Critical for Practical Inquiry
Robin Henrikson
16p.
Shirley Jean Barnett, Ina Te Wiata
16p.
Mark Nichols
23p.
Keryn Pratt
15p.
