Vol 16, No 06 (2020). International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE)

International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE)

The objective of the journal is to publish and discuss fundamentals, applications and experiences in the field of remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation and online simulations. The use of virtual and remote controlled devices and remote laboratories is one of the future trend developments for advanced teleworking/e-working environments.

Online Engineering is the future trend in engineering and science. It covers working directions such as remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation, simulation techniques and others.

iJOE is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.

Vol 16, No 06 (2020)

Table of Contents

Papers

A Low-Resolution IR-Array as a Doorway Occupancy Counter in a Smart Building
Mika Maaspuro
PDF
pp. 4-18
Distributed Experiments and Distributed Learning
Andreas Pester, Thomas Klinger
PDF
pp. 19-33
Student Perspective on Technology Enabled/Enhanced Active Learning in Educational: Rasch Measurement Model
Nur Farha Hassan, Saifullizam Puteh, Amanina Muhamad Sanusi, Nor Hartini Che Mohamad Zahid
PDF
pp. 34-47
Building a Sentiment Analysis System Using Automatically Generated Training Dataset
Daoud M. Daoud, Samir Abou El-Seoud
PDF
pp. 48-60
Risks and Predictors of Non-Alcoholic Liver Disease Progression Using Association Rules Mining
Tasneem A. Gameel, Sherine Rady, Sanaa Kamal
PDF
pp. 61-71
Telemedicine: An IoT based Remote Healthcare System
Mohammad M. Abdellatif, Walaa Mohamed
PDF
pp. 72-81
Early Lung Cancer Detection using Deep Learning Optimization
Ahmed Elnakib, Hanan M. Amer, Fatma E.Z. Abou-Chadi
PDF
pp. 82-94
An Overview of Volume Rendering Techniques for Medical Imaging
Amr S. Mady, Samir Abou El-Seoud
PDF
pp. 95-106
A Systematic Literature Review on Online Medical Services in Malaysia
Nohman Khan, Muhammad Imran Qureshi
PDF
pp. 107-118



