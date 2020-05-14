Vol 16, No 05 (2020). International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE)

International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE)
The objective of the journal is to publish and discuss fundamentals, applications and experiences in the field of remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation and online simulations. The use of virtual and remote controlled devices and remote laboratories is one of the future trend developments for advanced teleworking/e-working environments.
Online Engineering is the future trend in engineering and science. It covers working directions such as remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation, simulation techniques and others.
iJOE is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.
Vol 16, No 05 (2020)
Table of Contents
Papers
Hendra Jaya, Sapto Haryoko, Lumu Taris, Putri Ida
pp. 4-14
Kittimasak Naijit
pp. 15-30
Low-Cost Data Acquisition Station for Microclimate Detection and Public Health Risks Management: A Case Study of Casablanca
Akensous Youness, Hakdaoui Mustapha, Al-Akad Sultan, Al Sabri Ahmed
pp. 31-40
Giovanni Romagnoli, Giovanni Esposito, Antonio Rizzi, Francesco Zammori, Massimo Bertolini, Dieter Uckelmann
pp. 41-70
Yaser Saleh, Ghassan Farid Issa
pp. 71-83
Remote Control of the FESTO MPS PA Compact Workstation for the Development of a Remotely Accessible Process Control Laboratory
Saleh Ahmad, Shamma Alhayyas, Maryam Almansoori, Noof Almenhali, Fatima Alsudain, Afrah Alkhaldi
pp. 84-103
Nedal Mohammad Tahat, Ashraf Tahat, Ramzi Albadarneh, Talal Edwan
pp. 104-118
Reviews
Jinfa Shi, Misbah Habib, Hai Yan
pp. 119-139
Short Papers
Sarah Faris Ameer, Zinah Tareq Nayyef, Zena Hussain Fahad, Ibtihal Razaq Niama ALRubee
pp. 140-149
M Haviz
pp. 150-159
