Vol 16, No 05 (2020). International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE)

International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE)

The objective of the journal is to publish and discuss fundamentals, applications and experiences in the field of remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation and online simulations. The use of virtual and remote controlled devices and remote laboratories is one of the future trend developments for advanced teleworking/e-working environments.

Online Engineering is the future trend in engineering and science. It covers working directions such as remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation, simulation techniques and others.

iJOE is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.

Vol 16, No 05 (2020)

Table of Contents

Papers

Use of Remote Lab for Online and Real time Practicum At Vocational School in Indonesia
Hendra Jaya, Sapto Haryoko, Lumu Taris, Putri Ida
PDF
pp. 4-14
Emergency Notification Using Combination Algorithm with Recognition ECG Signal
Kittimasak Naijit
PDF
pp. 15-30
Low-Cost Data Acquisition Station for Microclimate Detection and Public Health Risks Management: A Case Study of Casablanca
Akensous Youness, Hakdaoui Mustapha, Al-Akad Sultan, Al Sabri Ahmed
PDF
pp. 31-40
Lab Networks in Engineering Education: A Proposed Structure for Organizing Information
Giovanni Romagnoli, Giovanni Esposito, Antonio Rizzi, Francesco Zammori, Massimo Bertolini, Dieter Uckelmann
PDF
pp. 41-70
Arabic Sign Language Recognition through Deep Neural Networks Fine-Tuning
Yaser Saleh, Ghassan Farid Issa
PDF
pp. 71-83
Remote Control of the FESTO MPS PA Compact Workstation for the Development of a Remotely Accessible Process Control Laboratory
Saleh Ahmad, Shamma Alhayyas, Maryam Almansoori, Noof Almenhali, Fatima Alsudain, Afrah Alkhaldi
PDF
pp. 84-103
Design of Identity-Based Blind Signature Scheme Upon Chaotic Maps
Nedal Mohammad Tahat, Ashraf Tahat, Ramzi Albadarneh, Talal Edwan
PDF
pp. 104-118

Reviews

A Review Paper on Different Application of Genetic Algorithm for Mobile Ad-hoc Network (MANET)
Jinfa Shi, Misbah Habib, Hai Yan
PDF
pp. 119-139

Short Papers

Using Morphological Operation and Watershed Techniques for Breast Cancer Detection
Sarah Faris Ameer, Zinah Tareq Nayyef, Zena Hussain Fahad, Ibtihal Razaq Niama ALRubee
PDF
pp. 140-149
Development of Teaching Materials by Using Thinking Map on Embryology Learning
M Haviz
PDF
pp. 150-159



