Zhou, Longjun and Wu, Shanshan and Zhou, Ming and Li, Fangmei, 'School’s Out, But Class’ On', The Largest Online Education in the World Today: Taking China’s Practical Exploration During The COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control As an Example (March 15, 2020). Best Evid Chin Edu 2020; 4(2):50 1-519. . Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3555520 or http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3555520





Longjun Zhou,1,2 Fangmei Li,3 Shanshan Wu,3 Ming Zhou 4 1. Jiangsu Second Normal University, Nanjing 211200, Jiangsu, China 2. Engineering Research Center of Digital Learning Support Technology, Ministry of Education, Changchun 130000, Jilin, China 3. Nanjing Dianji Institute of Psychological Education, Nanjing 210000, Jiangsu, China 4. Jiangnan School, Zhenjiang 212008, Jiangsu, China





Abstract.





Online education is a hot topic that is widely concerned in various countries today. In the era of mobile internet, countries around the world have made various effective attempts at online education, but online education is more of a supplement to school education, and largescale normal online education lacks cases. The “School’s Out, But Class’s On” campaign launched by the Chinese government during the COVID-19 epidemic created a large-scale, normal online education application. We analyzed the background of this large-scale online education, clarify the foundation of large-scale online education, and reveal the impact of the largest online education activities on society and education. Best Evid Chin Edu 2020; 4(2):501-519. Doi: 10.15354/bece.20.ar023.





Keywords:

Online Education; COVID-19 Epidemic; School’s Out, But Class’s On; Practice; Foundation













Fuente: [ slideshare vía SSRN]