Phenomenon-Based Teaching and Learning through the Pedagogical Lenses of Phenomenology: The Recent Curriculum Reform in Finland





Vasileios Symeonidis University of Innsbruck, Department for Teacher Education and School Research Johanna F. Schwarz University of Innsbruck, Department for Teacher Education and School Research





abstract:





This paper aims to explore the phenomenon-based approach in teaching and learning, through the pedagogical lenses of phenomenology, the philosophy of phenomena. The phenomenon-based approach has informed the new core curriculum for basic education in Finland, which has officially introduced multidisciplinary learning modules as periods of phenomenon-based project studies. In this paper, we discuss how the specific approach is integrated into the curriculum, its theoretical grounding and its connections to constructivism. We also explore its implications for teaching and learning from a phenomenological perspective. The paper concludes that the responsive relation between teaching and learning is essential when our purpose is educational. Students are part of the learning process, but they do not necessarily initiate it; similarly, teachers cannot fully instruct it. Thus, we need to make meaning of the space between teaching and learning, in an effort to reclaim learning for pedagogy.





keywords:

phenomena, phenomenology, constructivism, multidisciplinary learning modules, curriculum reform, Finland





Aquí destacamos un párrafo sobre la cuestión de los recortes y de la crisis, antes del COVID-19, traducido de urgencia vía web:





"Sin embargo, la otra cara de la misma moneda indica la necesidad de reformar para impulsar el crecimiento económico y reducir la deuda del estado y aumentar las tasas de desempleo. Por lo tanto, los recortes presupuestarios se consideran necesarios, y la educación es "una de las principales áreas objetivo para los recortes"; 210 millones de euros han sido los recortes educativos estimados para 2016 (Eurydice, 2015). Desde la crisis financiera mundial de 2008, el desempeño económico de Finlandia ha ido en descenso, y los principales periódicos han caracterizado a Finlandia como "el nuevo hombre enfermo de Europa" (Khan, 2015; Walker, 2016). Los costos laborales no competitivos, el declive de Nokia, las represalias comerciales de Rusia contra la UE, el envejecimiento de la población y las altas tasas de gasto público son algunas de las razones citadas por los medios públicos para el "largo invierno económico de Finlandia" (Walker, 2016). En estas circunstancias, la reestructuración del sistema se ha considerado necesaria, y el gobierno de coalición finlandés de centroderecha ha promovido la "renovación" en cinco prioridades estratégicas, una de las cuales es el conocimiento y la educación (Oficina del Primer Ministro Finlandia, 2015, págs. 18 –20). Los proyectos de reforma planificados incluyen la introducción de nuevos entornos de aprendizaje y materiales digitales a las escuelas, la reforma de la educación profesional, la aceleración de la transición al trabajo, un mejor acceso al arte y la cultura, la cooperación entre las instituciones de educación superior y las empresas, y las iniciativas de garantía juvenil (Primer Ministro Office Finland, 2015). "





