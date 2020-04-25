Vol 15, No 08 (2020) International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)
This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.
Vol 15, No 08 (2020)
Table of Contents
Papers
Lubna A. Hussein, Mohd Faiz Hilmi
pp. 4-21
Applying Blended Problem-Based Learning to Accounting Studies in Higher Education; Optimizing the Utilization of Social Media for Learning
Ahmad Nurkhin, Kardoyo Kardoyo, Hengky Pramusinto, Rediana Setiyani, Ratieh Widhiastuti
pp. 22-39
Ziyu Liu, Liye Dong, Changli Wu
pp. 40-56
Mobile Application Development for Technology Enhanced Learning: An Applied Study on the Students of the College of Mass Communication at Ajman University
Nidal Al Said
pp. 57-70
The Effect of Learning Motivation, Self-Efficacy, and Blended Learning on Students’ Achievement in The Industrial Revolution 4.0
Ryan Hidayat Rafiola, Punaji Setyosari, Carolina Ligya Radjah, M. Ramli
pp. 71-82
Can a Technology Teach Meditation? Experiencing the EEG Headband InteraXon Muse as a Meditation Guide
Caroline Stockman
pp. 83-99
Design, Construction and Evaluation of a Web Application for the Teaching-Learning Process on Financial Mathematics
Ricardo-Adán Salas-Rueda
pp. 100-115
Zico Pratama Putra, Deni Setiawan, Bagus Priambodo, Mila Desi Anasanti
pp. 116-129
Project-Based Learning Approach for Teaching Mobile Application Development Using Visualization Technology
Zhanat Nurbekova, Vadim Grinshkun, Gaukhar Aimicheva, Bakyt Nurbekov, Kalima Tuenbaeva
pp. 130-143
Xiaobin Liu, Diying Wu, Yiwen Ye, Manfei Xu, Jianli Jiao, Wenheng Lin
pp. 144-160
Dilrukshi Gamage, Indika Perera, Shantha Fernando
pp. 161-179
Xuelin Yang, Xiaojun Jiang, Li Rong, Zhe Xu
pp. 180-194
Ranjit Paul, Silvia Gaftandzhieva, Samina Kausar, Sadiq Hussain, Rositsa Doneva, A.K. Baruah
pp. 195-209
Yan Zhao
pp. 210-222
Yinchun Chen
pp. 223-234
Toward an Adaptive Educational Hypermedia System (AEHS-JS) based on the Overlay Modeling and Felder and Silverman’s Learning Styles Model for Job Seekers
Aymane Qodad, Abdelilah Benyoussef, Abdallah El Kenz, Mourad Elyadari
pp. 235-254
Short Papers
Mohd Muslim Md Zalli, Hasniza Nordin, Rosna Awang Hashim
pp. 255-263
