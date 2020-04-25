Vol 15, No 08 (2020) International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

Publicado por el
Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número de

International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.

Vol 15, No 08 (2020)

Table of Contents

Papers

Cloud Computing Based E-Learning in Malaysian Universities
Lubna A. Hussein, Mohd Faiz Hilmi
PDF
pp. 4-21
Applying Blended Problem-Based Learning to Accounting Studies in Higher Education; Optimizing the Utilization of Social Media for Learning
Ahmad Nurkhin, Kardoyo Kardoyo, Hengky Pramusinto, Rediana Setiyani, Ratieh Widhiastuti
PDF
pp. 22-39
Research on Personalized Recommendations for Students’ Learning Paths Based on Big Data
Ziyu Liu, Liye Dong, Changli Wu
PDF
pp. 40-56
Mobile Application Development for Technology Enhanced Learning: An Applied Study on the Students of the College of Mass Communication at Ajman University
Nidal Al Said
PDF
pp. 57-70
The Effect of Learning Motivation, Self-Efficacy, and Blended Learning on Students’ Achievement in The Industrial Revolution 4.0
Ryan Hidayat Rafiola, Punaji Setyosari, Carolina Ligya Radjah, M. Ramli
PDF
pp. 71-82
Can a Technology Teach Meditation? Experiencing the EEG Headband InteraXon Muse as a Meditation Guide
Caroline Stockman
PDF
pp. 83-99
Design, Construction and Evaluation of a Web Application for the Teaching-Learning Process on Financial Mathematics
Ricardo-Adán Salas-Rueda
PDF
pp. 100-115
Point Estimation with Markers for Effective Mobile Auditory Graphs
Zico Pratama Putra, Deni Setiawan, Bagus Priambodo, Mila Desi Anasanti
PDF
pp. 116-129
Project-Based Learning Approach for Teaching Mobile Application Development Using Visualization Technology
Zhanat Nurbekova, Vadim Grinshkun, Gaukhar Aimicheva, Bakyt Nurbekov, Kalima Tuenbaeva
PDF
pp. 130-143
Improving Accuracy in Imitating and Reading Aloud via Speech Visualization Technology
Xiaobin Liu, Diying Wu, Yiwen Ye, Manfei Xu, Jianli Jiao, Wenheng Lin
PDF
pp. 144-160
Exploring MOOC User Behaviors Beyond Platforms
Dilrukshi Gamage, Indika Perera, Shantha Fernando
PDF
pp. 161-179
A Sports Teaching Mode Based on Social Networking Service Teaching Resources
Xuelin Yang, Xiaojun Jiang, Li Rong, Zhe Xu
PDF
pp. 180-194
Exploring Student Academic Performance Using Data Mining Tools
Ranjit Paul, Silvia Gaftandzhieva, Samina Kausar, Sadiq Hussain, Rositsa Doneva, A.K. Baruah
PDF
pp. 195-209
A Personalized English Teaching Design Based on Multimedia Computer Technology
Yan Zhao
PDF
pp. 210-222
Correlation between Self-Efficacy and English Performance
Yinchun Chen
PDF
pp. 223-234
Toward an Adaptive Educational Hypermedia System (AEHS-JS) based on the Overlay Modeling and Felder and Silverman’s Learning Styles Model for Job Seekers
Aymane Qodad, Abdelilah Benyoussef, Abdallah El Kenz, Mourad Elyadari
PDF
pp. 235-254

Short Papers

Online Self-Regulated Learning Strategies in MOOCs: A Measurement Model
Mohd Muslim Md Zalli, Hasniza Nordin, Rosna Awang Hashim
PDF
pp. 255-263



(leer más...) Fuente: [ iJet ]

Comentarios

Publicar un comentario