Models of e-learning. Dr. Sushma N Jogan. Slides

el
Hoy traemos a este espacio esta slideshare titulada "Models of e-learning" del Dr. Sushma N Jogan. que nos presentan así:

Development of e-learning can be understand through different models of e-learning. in fact there are models which are learner focused and helpful for effective instructional design.




(leer más...)

 Fuente: [ Slideshare ]

Comentarios

Publicar un comentario