IRRODL Vol 19, No 5 (2018) The International Review of Research in Open and Distributed Learning

The International Review of Research in Open and Distributed Learning (www.irrodl.org) is a refereed, open access e-journal that disseminates original research, theory, and best practice in open and distributed learning worldwide. IRRODL is available free-of-charge to anyone with access to the Internet, and there are no article submission or access charges for publication in this open journal.
The Journal targets both researchers and practitionares of open and distance education systems. It thus aims to improve the quality of basic and applied research while also addressing the need for this knowledge to be translated into polices and activities that improve educational opportunity for students and teachers.
Vol 19, No 5 (2018)
Full Issue
|View or download the full issue
Table of Contents
Editorial
Editorial - Volume 19, Issue 5
Dianne Conrad
Research Articles
Monty King, Mark Pegrum, Martin Forsey
Svetlana Sablina, Natalia Kapliy, Alexandr Trusevich, Sofia Kostikova
Analysing Structured Learning Behaviour in Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs): An Approach Based on Process Mining and Clustering
Antoine van den Beemt, Joos Buijs, Wil van der Aalst
Mohammad Khalil, Paul Prinsloo, Sharon Slade
Matthieu Tenzing Cisel
Frank de Langen
Looking Beyond Institutional Boundaries: Examining Adults’ Experience of Choosing Online as Part of Their Post-Secondary Studies
Kari Rasmussen
Helen Coker
Characterization of the Reasons Why Brazilian Science Teachers Drop Out of Online Professional Development Courses
Maurício Roberto Motta Pinto da Luz, Luiz Gustavo Ribeiro Rolando, Daniel Fábio Salvador, André Sousa
Helaine M Alessio, Nancy Malay, Karsten Maurer, A. John Bailer, Beth Rubin
Bart Rienties, Christothea Herodotou, Tom Olney, Mat Schencks, Avi Boroowa
Nina Hood, Allison Littlejohn
Christoph Pimmer, Patient Rambe
Co-Construction Concept Through Cloud-Based Social Network Platform Design, Implementation, and Evaluation
Ben Chang, Yen-An Shih, Fang-Chen Lu
Mitigating Suburban English Writing Teachers’ Constrained Professional Development Through Distance Education: One Case Study
Xiaodong Zhang
Technical Notes
Jeong Yong Ahn, Akugizibwe Edwin
Fuente: [IRRODL ]
Comentarios