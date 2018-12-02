IRRODL Vol 19, No 5 (2018) The International Review of Research in Open and Distributed Learning

The International Review of Research in Open and Distributed Learning (www.irrodl.org) is a refereed, open access e-journal that disseminates original research, theory, and best practice in open and distributed learning worldwide. IRRODL is available free-of-charge to anyone with access to the Internet, and there are no article submission or access charges for publication in this open journal.

The Journal targets both researchers and practitionares of open and distance education systems. It thus aims to improve the quality of basic and applied research while also addressing the need for this knowledge to be translated into polices and activities that improve educational opportunity for students and teachers.
Vol 19, No 5 (2018)

Full Issue

View or download the full issuePDF

Table of Contents

Editorial

Editorial - Volume 19, Issue 5
Dianne Conrad
Research Articles

MOOCs and OER in the Global South: Problems and Potential
Monty King, Mark Pegrum, Martin Forsey
How MOOC-Takers Estimate Learning Success: Retrospective Reflection of Perceived Benefits
Svetlana Sablina, Natalia Kapliy, Alexandr Trusevich, Sofia Kostikova
Analysing Structured Learning Behaviour in Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs): An Approach Based on Process Mining and Clustering
Antoine van den Beemt, Joos Buijs, Wil van der Aalst
User Consent in MOOCs – Micro, Meso, and Macro Perspectives
Mohammad Khalil, Paul Prinsloo, Sharon Slade
Interactions in MOOCs: The Hidden Part of the Iceberg
Matthieu Tenzing Cisel
Sustainability of Open Education Through Collaboration
Frank de Langen
Looking Beyond Institutional Boundaries: Examining Adults’ Experience of Choosing Online as Part of Their Post-Secondary Studies
Kari Rasmussen
Purpose, Pedagogy and Philosophy: “Being” an Online Lecturer
Helen Coker
Characterization of the Reasons Why Brazilian Science Teachers Drop Out of Online Professional Development Courses
Maurício Roberto Motta Pinto da Luz, Luiz Gustavo Ribeiro Rolando, Daniel Fábio Salvador, André Sousa
Interaction of Proctoring and Student Major on Online Test Performance
Helaine M Alessio, Nancy Malay, Karsten Maurer, A. John Bailer, Beth Rubin
Making Sense of Learning Analytics Dashboards: A Technology Acceptance Perspective of 95 Teachers
Bart Rienties, Christothea Herodotou, Tom Olney, Mat Schencks, Avi Boroowa
Hacking History: Redressing Gender Inequities on Wikipedia Through an Editathon
Nina Hood, Allison Littlejohn
The Inherent Tensions of “Instant Education”: A Critical Review of Mobile Instant Messaging
Christoph Pimmer, Patient Rambe
Co-Construction Concept Through Cloud-Based Social Network Platform Design, Implementation, and Evaluation
Ben Chang, Yen-An Shih, Fang-Chen Lu
Mitigating Suburban English Writing Teachers’ Constrained Professional Development Through Distance Education: One Case Study
Xiaodong Zhang
Technical Notes

An e-Learning Model for Teaching Mathematics on an Open Source Learning Platform
Jeong Yong Ahn, Akugizibwe Edwin
