40AñosDeConstitución, #OEB18, Fake News, El Gran Hermano, Social Media, Redes Sociales y Control Social :1984 #repeTIMOS los 30? 40 años + 40 años de REGyMEN

La destrucción de las palabras es algo de gran hermosura. Por supuesto, las principales víctimas son los verbos y los adjetivos, pero también hay centenares de nombres de los que puede uno prescindir. No se trata sólo de los sinónimos. También los antónimos. En realidad ¿qué justificación tiene el empleo de una palabra sólo porque sea lo contrario de otra? Toda palabra contiene en sí misma su contraria. Por ejemplo, tenemos «bueno». Si tienes una palabra como «bueno», ¿qué necesidad hay de la contraria, «malo»? Nobueno sirve exactamente igual, mejor todavía, porque es la palabra exactamente contraria a «bueno» y la otra no. Por otra parte, si quieres un reforzamiento de la palabra «bueno», ¿qué sentido tienen esas confusas e inútiles palabras «excelente, espléndido» y otras por el estilo? Plusbueno basta para decir lo que es mejor que lo simplemente bueno y dobleplusbueno sirve perfectamente para acentuar el grado de bondad. Es el superlativo perfecto. Ya sé que usamos esas formas, pero en la versión final de la neolengua se suprimirán las demás palabras que todavía se usan como equivalentes. Al final todo lo relativo a la bondad podrá expresarse con seis palabras; en realidad una sola. ¿No te das cuenta de la belleza que hay en esto, Winston? Naturalmente, la idea fue del Gran Hermano ? añadió después de reflexionar un poco.George Orwell. 1984
hoy se celebran 40 años de Constitución en España ... Así que vamos a hacer un post bicéfalo ... algunos recuerdos sobre el momento de la Constitución, ... las noticias que no se quieren recordar para que la juventud pueda ser ... control histórico ... y otras cosillas y en la segunda parte una recopilación de un encuentro , workshop @oebconference #instructionalDesign ... ponerlos en relación es pensamiento diverGENTE ...? ... #noSE
lo que me recordó también algo que escribimos hace tiempo bajo el título :
1984, Apple, Google, Facebook ... la neolengua y Francisco I, Benedicto XVI y Juan Pablo II y el primer Papa argentino y jesuita: GobierNO mundial .
"When the legend becomes fact, print the legend".
"Cuando la leyenda se convierte en hecho, imprime la leyenda".
aquí les dejo parte de la maravillosa secuencia en inglés ... en España .... una pésima traducción en el doblaje pervirtió el sentido de la frase ...
Fuerza Nueva votará NO ... a la constitución es ATEA, ignora a DIOS, lesiona el DERECHO NATURAL, ES INMORAL, reconoce el ABORTO, el DIVORCIO, legaliza la LUCHA DE CLASES #FelizJueves #Constitucion40 #ConstitucionEspanola ... #SpiderManNuevoUniverso ? pic.twitter.com/ZrqA4VrXoJ— Juan José Calderón Amador (@eraser) December 6, 2018
La historia del terrorismo está escrita por el Estado; es pues educativa. Guy Debord #laEstacionZ [★🇪🇸 ] pic.twitter.com/seW68r9dNu [★🇪🇸 ]— Juan José Calderón Amador (@eraser) July 22, 2016
Vaya pues en primer lugar, como Dios MAnda ... la
PRIMERA PARTE
REconciliación, Concordia & futuro ... @elpce & @PSOE ... y de repente #SpiderManNuevoUniverso ? #FelizJueves#ConstitucionEspanola#40AñosDeConstitución#DiaDeLaConstitucion#Constitucion40— Juan José Calderón Amador (@eraser) December 6, 2018
Contra el pelele JUAN CARLOS, la oligarquía y los yanquis.— Juan José Calderón Amador (@eraser) December 6, 2018
Contra los partidos que se humillan ante la corona .
FRAP#FelizJueves #Constitucion40 #ConstitucionEspanola ... #SpiderManNuevoUniverso ? pic.twitter.com/N5K4kD0vse
flo6x8: Bankia, pulmones y branquias (bulerías) https://t.co/vLwsv4EESA— Juan José Calderón Amador (@eraser) December 6, 2018
me busqué dos currillos, pa la hipoteca,.... pa la hipoteca
#FelizJueves #ConstitucionEspanola#40AñosDeConstitución#DiaDeLaConstitucion#Constitucion40
Mari luz Nájera y Arturo Ruiz García estudiantes de BUP ASESINADOS ... en manifestación ...recuerdan victimas del terrorismo?#FelizJueves #ConstitucionEspanola#40AñosDeConstitución#DiaDeLaConstitucion#Constitucion40— Juan José Calderón Amador (@eraser) December 6, 2018
O los PRINCIPIOS— Juan José Calderón Amador (@eraser) December 6, 2018
O LA OLIGARQUÍA ...
FUERZA NUEVA#FelizJueves #ConstitucionEspanola#40AñosDeConstitución#DiaDeLaConstitucion#Constitucion40
A los dos meses de la muerte de FRanco VUELVEN !!! ... FUERZA NUEVA ... #FelizJueves#ConstitucionEspanola#40AñosDeConstitución#DiaDeLaConstitucion#Constitucion40— Juan José Calderón Amador (@eraser) December 6, 2018
H O M B R E S #DiaDeLaConstitucion #Gracias1978Hola2016 HOMBRES SIN mujeres hay VERDAD? H O M B R E S #laEstacionZ pic.twitter.com/3i3ojjwCbI— Juan José Calderón Amador (@eraser) December 11, 2015
"When the legend becomes fact, print the legend".— Juan José Calderón Amador (@eraser) December 6, 2018
"Cuando la leyenda se convierte en hecho, imprime la leyenda". #FelizJueves #ConstitucionEspanola#40AñosDeConstitución#DiaDeLaConstitucion#Constitucion40
Pan, T... (Trabajo y Libertad) JAVIER VERDEJO y JOSU ZABALA hondarribia dos asesinados victimas del terrorismo https://t.co/AgvZoC41Jg #FelizJueves#ConstitucionEspanola#40AñosDeConstitución#DiaDeLaConstitucion#Constitucion40— Juan José Calderón Amador (@eraser) December 6, 2018
Agotados de esperar el fin https://t.co/IbOXAWH6P5 #DiaDeLaConstitucion#FelizDomingo #Gracias1978Hola2016 ILEGALES pic.twitter.com/vqAM0HYd78— Juan José Calderón Amador (@eraser) December 6, 2015
SEGUNDA PARTE
me pregunto por qué Twitter no nos deja ya embeber un HASHTAG ? ...tambien murió storify ... #porpreguntánomas ... cozillas del control político y social de los Social Media, las Fake news, y otras zarandajas ... aquí os dejo hoy un copypasteo del hashtag @OEB18 ... y el enlace a un posteito de doña Ignatia
sharing worldwide learning and research: informal, formal, individual and social learning, mobile, learning analytics, MOOC, AI, maker-based learning design... I love it, and combine it
Wednesday, 5 December 2018
@oebconference workshop notes and documents #instructionalDesign #learningTools
After being physically out of the learning circuit for about a year and a half, it is really nice to get active again. And what better venue to rekindle professional interests than at Online Educa Berlin.
Yesterday I lead a workshop on using an ID instrument I call the Instructional Design Variation matrix (IDVmatrix). It is an instrument to reflect on the learning architecture (including tools and approaches) that you are currently using, to see whether these tools enable you to build a more contextualized or standardized type of learning (the list organises learning tools according to 5 parameters: informal - formal, simple - complex, free - expensive, standardized to contextualized, and more aimed at individual learning - social learning). The documents of the workshop can be seen here. (leer más...)
- #OEB18 Donald Taylor asks what's the BIG change in learning? First response is usual 'tech' bad response. Why do people come to Learning/Tech conferences and hate tech?
- Engagement is not sitting in a room and talking about it. - Elliott Masie. @OEBconference #oeb18 #epale_de
- "As soon as we start talking about learners as 'them' we've got it wrong" Entertaining and insightful keynote by @emasie exploring our responsibility to shaping the learning landscape for 7 year olds to corporate leaders #OEB18 @OEBconference
- What has William Blake got to do with 'Digital capabilities now and in the world to come'? Come and find out in my learning cafe Thu 12-13.15 at #OEB18 https://www.slideshare.net/tundeva/digital-capabilities-now-and-in-the-world-to-come-tunde-vargaatkins … [image credit https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=24845705 …]
- Mobile learning for the workplace example could learn tons from kids games. They use voice, camera, audio and so many of the phone’s built-in features - way more than click next! #OEB18
- The other #OEB18 session I'm chairing on Friday is "Moving L&D From Training Order Taker To Supporting Workplace Preformance". Our speakers will share their approach and journey in this important area!
- In the taxi en route from Tegel to #OEB18 A packed schedule coming up: great people to meet and loads to think about.
- Skills most likely to see growing demand from Nesta research...how many educational institutions are looking at these, and how many orgs are hiring based on them? Not many posits Mulgan #OEB18
- I will be at Online Educa Berlin on Thursday and Friday to share our very latest insights! Come along to hear more: http://ow.ly/Kyqf30mRkG1 #OEB18
- Skills most likely to see growth in demand - Geoff Mulgan, Opening Plenary OEB 2018 @geoffmulgan @OEBconference #OEB18 #HigherEd #EdTech
- #OEB18 Bryan Caplan does bait & switch - college is popular..... but 80% signalling - sticker on forehead saying 'give me a job' This is good stuff - challenging...https://donaldclarkplanb.blogspot.com/search?q=caplan
- Very proud to be chairing this #OEB18 session on Friday, "You Don't Have To Write A Course". How many of us go straight to a course as a learning intervention, and a face to face one at that? These speakers will share about other options!
