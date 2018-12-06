#40AñosDeConstitución, #OEB18, Fake News, El Gran Hermano, Social Media, Redes Sociales y Control Social :1984 #repeTIMOS los 30? 40 años + 40 años de REGyMEN

garabateado por @eraser el
La destrucción de las palabras es algo de gran hermosura. Por supuesto, las principales víctimas son los verbos y los adjetivos, pero también hay centenares de nombres de los que puede uno prescindir. No se trata sólo de los sinónimos. También los antónimos. En realidad ¿qué justificación tiene el empleo de una palabra sólo porque sea lo contrario de otra? Toda palabra contiene en sí misma su contraria. Por ejemplo, tenemos «bueno». Si tienes una palabra como «bueno», ¿qué necesidad hay de la contraria, «malo»? Nobueno sirve exactamente igual, mejor todavía, porque es la palabra exactamente contraria a «bueno» y la otra no. Por otra parte, si quieres un reforzamiento de la palabra «bueno», ¿qué sentido tienen esas confusas e inútiles palabras «excelente, espléndido» y otras por el estilo? Plusbueno basta para decir lo que es mejor que lo simplemente bueno y dobleplusbueno sirve perfectamente para acentuar el grado de bondad. Es el superlativo perfecto. Ya sé que usamos esas formas, pero en la versión final de la neolengua se suprimirán las demás palabras que todavía se usan como equivalentes. Al final todo lo relativo a la bondad podrá expresarse con seis palabras; en realidad una sola. ¿No te das cuenta de la belleza que hay en esto, Winston? Naturalmente, la idea fue del Gran Hermano ? añadió después de reflexionar un poco.
George Orwell. 1984

hoy se celebran 40 años de Constitución en España ...  Así que vamos a hacer un post bicéfalo ... algunos recuerdos sobre el momento de la Constitución, ... las noticias que no se quieren recordar para que la juventud pueda ser ... control histórico ... y otras cosillas y en la segunda parte una recopilación de un encuentro , workshop @oebconference #instructionalDesign ... ponerlos en relación es pensamiento diverGENTE ...? ... #noSE
lo que me recordó también algo que escribimos hace tiempo bajo el título :

1984, Apple, Google, Facebook ... la neolengua y Francisco I, Benedicto XVI y Juan Pablo II y el primer Papa argentino y jesuita: GobierNO mundial .


Pero antes de empezar recordar a John Ford y su espectacular reflexión en formato WESTERN que es "El hombre que mató a liberty Vallance" , sobre la libertad, las elecciones , la frontera, la violencia, la política,  y , como siempre, la construcción de un imaginario NACIONAL ... que tan bien conoció, cabe recordar que el Director al que llamaban facha buena parte de la izquierda europea .. mientras durante  las actividades de persecución ideológica del Comité de Actividades Antinorteamericas ... de penoso recuerdo en el mundo audiovisual los "gauchistas"andaban entre delación y delación ... john Ford , intimo amigo de John Wayne ... cuando fué citado se acogió a la enmienda ... que los otros, que no parecía fuesen los suyos ... se acogieron para no delatar ....
#cozillasdeloslibrepensadores

La escena que traemos hoy para recordar y reflexionar la constitución, es la que explica toda la película, cuando nos recuerda el protagonista que su ascenso político a las alturas del poder en USA, se basa en dos mentiras y violencias, primero un ASESINATO.. a SANGRE FRÍA de un ultra asesino Liberty es un histriónico violento espectacular canónico... (quizá sólo superado, como arquetipo) por el protagonista de "La naranja mecánica") ?y LUEGO UNA MENTIRA total , el que se supone que saca rentabilidad a esa muerte sabe que el NO LO MATÓ ... que fué John Wayne (Doniphan)  .. aparte de la espectacular sencillez de como se filma a un muerto ... con ese féretro de madera sucia y barata .... donde se explica, mientras tanto, las mentiras que conforman las leyendas de la historia ... y pronuncia EL PERIODISTA (casi siempre, el notario de las mas grandes mentiras no hay Historia, sino muchas historias, microhistorias, y gentes que pueblan los territorios , antes , y después de las banderas ) esa frase DEMOLEDORA ... que nos explica quizá, todo el aparato político -democracia. dictadura, ... - la MENTIRA ... #fakenews no es ná nuevo ...

"When the legend becomes fact, print the legend".
"Cuando la leyenda se convierte en hecho, imprime la leyenda".

aquí les dejo parte de la maravillosa secuencia en inglés ... en España .... una pésima traducción en el doblaje pervirtió el sentido de la frase ...



Franco, el dictador Fascista, el se llamaba a sí mismo, "Caudillo de Dios y de la Patria: el primero que derrotó al COMUNISMO en el campo de batalla" que gobernó a golpe de hisopo, armas, violencia y palios durante 40 años,  .. y por lo que parece aún quedan restos ... murió en la cama el resto de dictadores de Europa fueron vencidos en la guerra, o por sus propios pueblos...pero al otro lado del ESPECTRO POLÍTICO  y en el preente que tenemos ? ... alerta antifascista ? #repeTIMOS . . . pero el presente quedará, pues, para otro posteito ... del future ...  #mejóNOhablá



Vaya pues en primer lugar, como Dios MAnda  ... la

PRIMERA PARTE











SEGUNDA PARTE

me pregunto por qué Twitter no nos deja ya embeber un HASHTAG ? ...tambien murió storify ... #porpreguntánomas ... cozillas del control político y social de los Social Media, las Fake news, y otras zarandajas ... aquí os dejo hoy un copypasteo del hashtag @OEB18 ...  y el enlace a un posteito de doña Ignatia

@Ignatia Webs

sharing worldwide learning and research: informal, formal, individual and social learning, mobile, learning analytics, MOOC, AI, maker-based learning design... I love it, and combine it

Wednesday, 5 December 2018


@oebconference workshop notes and documents #instructionalDesign #learningTools

After being physically out of the learning circuit for about a year and a half, it is really nice to get active again. And what better venue to rekindle professional interests than at Online Educa Berlin.

Yesterday I lead a workshop on using an ID instrument I call the Instructional Design Variation matrix (IDVmatrix). It is an instrument to reflect on the learning architecture (including tools and approaches) that you are currently using, to see whether these tools enable you to build a more contextualized or standardized type of learning (the list organises learning tools according to 5 parameters: informal - formal, simple - complex, free - expensive, standardized to contextualized, and more aimed at individual learning - social learning). The documents of the workshop can be seen here. (leer más...) 



  1.  15 hours ago

    More
    Messages from at 1. Diversity 2. Experimentation 3. Make a difference
    1 reply10 retweets12 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  2.  27 minutes ago

    More
    Donald Taylor asks what's the BIG change in learning? First response is usual 'tech' bad response. Why do people come to Learning/Tech conferences and hate tech?
    5 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  3.  37 minutes ago

    More
    Some of our team is at today. If you'd like to meet and they'll be in the Fosway Analyst Lounge in the Learning Technologies Pavillion.
    1 retweet1 like
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  4.  16 hours ago

    More
    Engagement is not sitting in a room and talking about it. - Elliott Masie.
    3 retweets3 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  5.  15 hours ago

    More
    Elliott Massie says ‘the role of learning professionals is to make their organisations better’. So true. It’s not about instructing and testing people to ‘know stuff’ but helping people ‘do stuff that has positive impact’ ’
    18 retweets32 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  6.  16 hours ago

    More
    "When we talk about learners they are us, not them. The biggest mistake is to make learners them not us. Have you had time for an elearning or classroom session recently? If we were chefs we'd always be tasting" great analogy from about our own L&D professionalism
    9 retweets19 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  7.  15 hours ago

    More
    "As soon as we start talking about learners as 'them' we've got it wrong" Entertaining and insightful keynote by exploring our responsibility to shaping the learning landscape for 7 year olds to corporate leaders
    5 retweets5 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  8.  18 hours ago

    More
    - learning 4.0
    1. 2 retweets8 likes
      Reply

      Retweet


      Like


      Direct message
    2.  13 hours ago

      More
      At in Berlin. A man from Israel came up to me and said I taught him to play the ukulele at in Las Vegas. I love that--
      2 retweets26 likes
      Reply

      Retweet


      Like


      Direct message
    3.  19 hours ago

      More
      Come on down to stand D10 to find out more about Bridge – the learning software that puts the employee experience first. We also got a ton of swag to give away.
      1 retweet3 likes
      Reply

      Retweet


      Like


      Direct message
    4.  12 hours ago

      More
      What has William Blake got to do with 'Digital capabilities now and in the world to come'? Come and find out in my learning cafe Thu 12-13.15 at [image credit ]
      2 retweets5 likes
      Reply

      Retweet


      Like


      Direct message
    5.  16 hours ago

      More
      Storytelling a fundamental part of successful learning says - to do this we need to do more than just write, we need to become producers - bringing his Broadway experience to bear at
      4 retweets4 likes
      Reply

      Retweet


      Like


      Direct message
    6.  16 hours ago

      More
      Mobile learning for the workplace example could learn tons from kids games. They use voice, camera, audio and so many of the phone’s built-in features - way more than click next!
      5 retweets5 likes
      Reply

      Retweet


      Like


      Direct message
    7.  18 hours ago

      More
      The other session I'm chairing on Friday is "Moving L&D From Training Order Taker To Supporting Workplace Preformance". Our speakers will share their approach and journey in this important area!
      1 retweet4 likes
      Reply

      Retweet


      Like


      Direct message
    8.  19 hours ago

      More
      In the taxi en route from Tegel to A packed schedule coming up: great people to meet and loads to think about.
      8 replies1 retweet24 likes
      Reply

      Retweet


      Like


      Direct message
    9.  16 hours ago

      More
      The learner at the moment of need or change wants to bring out their easiest device to make something better, says "Our LMS's for the most part collect data that doesn't make the learning better" emphasises Elliott Masie
      1 reply4 retweets5 likes
      Reply

      Retweet


      Like


      Direct message
    10.  18 hours ago

      More
      Our mission is to provide everyone an . Join us at in Berlin this week to your employees. Booth D44
      1 retweet3 likes
      Reply

      Retweet


      Like


      Direct message
    11.  16 hours ago

      More
      I'm at again (it's been 9 years since last time, wow!) Very commercial expo, as usual. has a lovely booth where you can find me, but I'm especially looking forward to a good rant at my Spotlight session at 12pm tomorrow in the big room.
      4 retweets21 likes
      Reply

      Retweet


      Like


      Direct message
    12.  15 hours ago

      More
      "When learning works, that lightbulb goes off" inspires at With a twitter handle like mine and a virtual classroom training company called Lightbulb Moment. .. I couldn't agree more :D
      1 retweet5 likes
      Reply

      Retweet


      Like


      Direct message
    13.  18 minutes ago

      More
      Skills most likely to see growing demand from Nesta research...how many educational institutions are looking at these, and how many orgs are hiring based on them? Not many posits Mulgan
      3 replies4 retweets3 likes
      Reply

      Retweet


      Like


      Direct message
    14.  Dec 5

      More
      Excited to start the day at in Berlin with a great line up of speakers. Honoured to share the stage with to share citi’s learning transformation story
      2 replies5 retweets23 likes
      Reply

      Retweet
  1. 2 retweets8 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  2.  13 hours ago

    More
    At in Berlin. A man from Israel came up to me and said I taught him to play the ukulele at in Las Vegas. I love that--
    2 retweets26 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  3.  19 hours ago

    More
    Come on down to stand D10 to find out more about Bridge – the learning software that puts the employee experience first. We also got a ton of swag to give away.
    1 retweet3 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  4.  12 hours ago

    More
    What has William Blake got to do with 'Digital capabilities now and in the world to come'? Come and find out in my learning cafe Thu 12-13.15 at [image credit ]
    2 retweets5 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  5.  16 hours ago

    More
    Storytelling a fundamental part of successful learning says - to do this we need to do more than just write, we need to become producers - bringing his Broadway experience to bear at
    4 retweets4 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  6.  16 hours ago

    More
    Mobile learning for the workplace example could learn tons from kids games. They use voice, camera, audio and so many of the phone’s built-in features - way more than click next!
    5 retweets5 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  7.  18 hours ago

    More
    The other session I'm chairing on Friday is "Moving L&D From Training Order Taker To Supporting Workplace Preformance". Our speakers will share their approach and journey in this important area!
    1 retweet4 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  8.  19 hours ago

    More
    In the taxi en route from Tegel to A packed schedule coming up: great people to meet and loads to think about.
    8 replies1 retweet24 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  9.  16 hours ago

    More
    The learner at the moment of need or change wants to bring out their easiest device to make something better, says "Our LMS's for the most part collect data that doesn't make the learning better" emphasises Elliott Masie
    1 reply4 retweets5 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  10.  18 hours ago

    More
    Our mission is to provide everyone an . Join us at in Berlin this week to your employees. Booth D44
    1 retweet3 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  11.  16 hours ago

    More
    I'm at again (it's been 9 years since last time, wow!) Very commercial expo, as usual. has a lovely booth where you can find me, but I'm especially looking forward to a good rant at my Spotlight session at 12pm tomorrow in the big room.
    4 retweets21 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  12.  15 hours ago

    More
    "When learning works, that lightbulb goes off" inspires at With a twitter handle like mine and a virtual classroom training company called Lightbulb Moment. .. I couldn't agree more :D
    1 retweet5 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  13.  18 minutes ago

    More
    Skills most likely to see growing demand from Nesta research...how many educational institutions are looking at these, and how many orgs are hiring based on them? Not many posits Mulgan
    3 replies4 retweets3 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  14.  Dec 5

    More
    Excited to start the day at in Berlin with a great line up of speakers. Honoured to share the stage with to share citi’s learning transformation story
    2 replies5 retweets23 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


  17. Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  18.  22 hours ago

    More
    Already having some interesting conversations here in Berlin at . Open today for the exhibition and pre-conference workshops. Our director of research is talking digital transformation in learning in the main conference on Friday.
    2 retweets3 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  19.  Dec 5

    More
    I will be at Online Educa Berlin on Thursday and Friday to share our very latest insights! Come along to hear more:
    5 retweets18 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  20.  9 minutes ago

    More
    Growing occupations in the digital transformation - counter intuitive findings
    1 retweet1 like
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  21.  16 minutes ago

    More
    Skills most likely to see growth in demand - Geoff Mulgan, Opening Plenary OEB 2018 🎓🌐🚀🎯
    3 retweets2 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  22.  16 hours ago

    More
    At states "our learners are not longer memorizing but our learning tools are memorization based"
    5 retweets3 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  23.  Dec 5

    More
    safely arrived at , looking forward to talking lots of
    1 retweet3 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  24.  3 minutes ago

    More
    Bryan Caplan does bait & switch - college is popular..... but 80% signalling - sticker on forehead saying 'give me a job' This is good stuff - challenging...
    1 retweet1 like
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  25.  22 hours ago

    More
    I'm off to . Jon from and I will be tweeting and sharing Online Educa Berlin news and updates with you. See you there, or on the back channel!
    4 retweets10 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  26.  1 hour ago

    More
    Great vibe at already & still early morning. Sharing more info today about 2019 World Conference on Online Learning in Dublin & chance to win free tickets. See...

    4 retweets6 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  27.  Dec 5

    More
    My favourite conference birthday 5th, speaking on chatbots also future of HE 6th, party 7th, Leipzig 8th... seeing a ton of mates...
    5 replies4 retweets23 likes
    Reply

    Retweet


    Like


    Direct message
  28.  18 hours ago

    More
    Very proud to be chairing this session on Friday, "You Don't Have To Write A Course". How many of us go straight to a course as a learning intervention, and a face to face one at that? These speakers will share about other options!
  1. 2 likes
    RRRRRR

Comentarios

Publicar un comentario