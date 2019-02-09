Volume 24, Number 2 - 4 February 2019. First Monday

Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número de la revista First Monday. Peer-Reviewed Journal on the Internet:
Volume 24, Number 2 - 4 February 2019
Table of Contents
Toby Hopp, Kim Sheehan
Anna Wilson, Stefano De Paoli
API practices and paradigms: Exploring the protocological parameters of APIs as key facilitators of sociotechnical forms of exchange
Eric Snodgrass, Winnie Soon
Royce Kimmons, Jared Smith
Marco Pedroni
Political memes and the politics of memes: A methodological proposal for content analysis of online political memes
Viktor Chagas, Fernanda Freire, Daniel Rios, Dandara Magalhães
Down the deep rabbit hole: Untangling deep learning from machine learning and artificial intelligence
Niel Chah
(leer más...)
Fuente: [ First Monday]
