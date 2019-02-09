Volume 24, Number 2 - 4 February 2019. First Monday


Volume 24, Number 2 - 4 February 2019

Table of Contents

Aggregate poll Web site use across the 2016 United States presidential election
Toby Hopp, Kim Sheehan
On the ethical and political agency of online reputation systems
Anna Wilson, Stefano De Paoli
API practices and paradigms: Exploring the protocological parameters of APIs as key facilitators of sociotechnical forms of exchange
Eric Snodgrass, Winnie Soon
Accessibility in mind? A nationwide study of K-12 Web sites in the United States
Royce Kimmons, Jared Smith
Sharing economy as an anti-concept
Marco Pedroni
Political memes and the politics of memes: A methodological proposal for content analysis of online political memes
Viktor Chagas, Fernanda Freire, Daniel Rios, Dandara Magalhães
Down the deep rabbit hole: Untangling deep learning from machine learning and artificial intelligence
Niel Chah
