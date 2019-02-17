Vol 14, No 03 (2019). International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.

Vol 14, No 03 (2019)

Table of Contents

Papers

Extending the Technology Acceptance Model to Understand Students’ Use of Learning Management Systems in Saudi Higher Education
Sami Saeed Binyamin, Malcolm Rutter, Sally Smith
pp. 4-21
A Learning Process Model to Enhance Digital Literacy using Critical Inquiry through Digital Storytelling (CIDST)
Siriwatchana Kaeophanuek, Jaitip Na-Songkhla, Prachyanun Nilsook
pp. 22-37
ARS Interactive Teaching Mode for Financial Accounting Course based on Smart Classroom
Shenglei Dai
pp. 38-50
Augmented Reality Based Educational Design for Children
Minghui Sun, Xinyu Wu, Zhihua Fan, Liyan Dong
pp. 51-60
Undergraduate Students’ Perceptions toward Social Media Usage and Academic Performance: A Study from Saudi Arabia
Mahdi M Alamri
pp. 61-79
Student Experiences of Using Online Material to Support Success in A-Level Economics
Natalie McGuinness, Dimitrios Vlachopoulos
pp. 80-109
An Ethnic and Folk Art Space Course based on TPACK
Huifeng Xiao
pp. 110-121
Construction and Application of Internal Medicine Teaching Interactive Course Based on 5-Star Instructional Model
Qiong Fang
pp. 122-138
A “Maker Education + SPOC” Teaching Model for College Political Economics Courses
Yunling Fu
pp. 139-150
Investigating Language-related Tasks in EFL Settings in Light of Tele-Collaboration Phenomenon and Sociocultural Theory
Ahmed Abddulateef Al Khateeb, Khalid Saeed Alshahrani
pp. 151-165
Monitoring Indicators of the Flipped Classroom Learning Process based on Data Mining – Taking the Course of “Virtual Reality Technology” as an Example
Yang Ji, Yu Han
pp. 166-176
Application of Blending Learning Based on Network Learning Space in Teaching Design of Digital Art
Jian Wang
pp. 177-189
Illustration Design Teaching Mode Based on Virtual Wall Painting Technology
Lingling Zhang
pp. 190-200
Design and Development of a Safety Educational Adventure Game
Feng-Kuang Chiang, Chun-Hao Chang, Danni Hu, Geran Zhang, Ying Liu
pp. 201-219
Face-to-face Teaching in the Flipped Classroom Supported by Visualization Tools – Taking the course of “Architectural Design of Housing” as an Example
Lili Liu
pp. 220-233

Short Papers

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education. Myth or Reality?
Noureddine Elmqaddem
pp. 234-242
Integration of a Computer Device for Learning and Training Situations: The Case of Faculty of Sciences Ben M'sik (FSBM)
Bentaib Mohssine, Touri Bouzekri, Talbi Mohammed
pp. 243-249



