"Ethics and Games: The Talos Principle" by Sherry Jones @autnes

I am a philosophy and game studies subject matter expert for RMCAD, an ISTE Games and Simulations Leader, and the co-founding facilitator of The Metagame Book Club | http://bit.ly/metagamebookclub Learn more about my research and works by visiting the following page: http://about.me/sherryjones

"Ethics and Games: The Talos Principle" by Sherry Jones (Feb. 25, 2018) from Sherry Jones from



Hoy traemos a este espacio esta presentación de slideshare titulada "Ethics and Games: The Talos Principle" by Sherry JonesFeb. 25, 2018 - This is my philosophy and game studies presentation featuring the game, "The Talos Principle" (2014, 2015, 2017)," a first person puzzle game developed by Croteam, and published by Devolver Digital.The presentation explores the ethics of "The Talos Principle" using the following theories (from philosophy and mythology): Transhumanism; Posthumanism; Posthuman; Determinism; Greek Mythology; Egyptian Mythology; Free Will.Additional topics explored are: Artificial Intelligence; Extended Lifespan; Immortality; Consciousness.------------------------------------------------------------This presentation was featured at the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Games and Simulations Network live webcast on Feb. 25, 2018.The live webcast video was recorded and made available on Youtube, as well as made available in this presentation.Please feel free to watch the video while exploring the presentation.