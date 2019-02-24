Big data innovation trends in education. Video Mona Vernon & Una-May O'Reilly. @thomsonreuters @MIT

Hoy traemos a este espacio esta conferencia del youtube de Thomson Reuters titulada "Big data innovation trends in education", que nos presentan así
In this fourth installment of the Thomson Reuters Knowledge Worker Innovation Series Mona Vernon, Senior Director of Emerging Technology at Thomson Reuters and Dr. Una-May O'Reilly, the leader of the AnyScale Learning For All (ALFA) research group at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab, discuss big data innovation trends in education, MOOCs, interactive visualization & analytics.
