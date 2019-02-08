8 Questions to Ask about your eLearning Audience. @talentLMS

fromHoy traemos a este espacio esta slideshare titulada 4th Industrial Revolution - Riding the Waves from Dr. Mazlan AbbasDr. Mazlan Abbas Selangor, Malaysia, Wilayah Persekutuan, MalaysiaCEO and Co-Founder of FAVORIOT | An IOT Evangelist | Keynote Speaker | IOT Thought Leader.Telecom / Mobilehttps://www.facebook.com/drmazlanabbasDr. Mazlan is the co-founder and CEO of Favoriot. He is ranked among 50 Most Impactful Smart Cities Leaders by World CSR Congress 2017, ranked Top 10 in IoT Top 100 Influencers by Postscapes 2017, ranked No. 20th Thought Leader in IOT by 2014 Onalytics Report – “The Internet of Things - Top 100 Thought Leaders” and ranked Top 100 in Smart Cities Top Experts by Agilience Authority Index May 2016. He is currently one of Global Vision Board Member. Before Favoriot, he spent 2.5 years as CEO of REDtone IOT and 8 years in MIMOS Berhad as Senior Director Wireless Communications Cluster. He also spent 13…