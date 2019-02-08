8 Questions to Ask about your eLearning Audience. @talentLMS

Hoy traemos a este espacio esta slideshare titulada "8 Questions to Ask about your eLearning Audience" de
- San Francisco, California, United States
- Technology / Software / Internet
- www.talentlms.com
- Talentlms is a super-easy cloud LMS to train your employees, partners and customers. TalentLMS makes effective usage of your time and maximizes the training output. To achieve this we have eliminated a lot of the fancy but unnecessary functionality, enforced an aesthetic integrity on content presentation and emphasized the reuse of already existing training material. You can start working with TalentLMS in 30'' and you can create your courses by reusing any available material like Videos, Presentations, Documents or Scorm/TinCan files.
Fuente: [ slideshare TalentLMS]
