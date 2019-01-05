The five super-powers of disruptive learning and communications. @AndersGronstedt ‏

- Louisville, Colorado, United States
- President
- www.gronstedtgroup.com
- Anders Gronstedt, Ph.D., (anders@gronstedtgroup.com) is the president of the Gronstedt Group, which helps global companies like Dell, Jamba Juice, Volvo Cars, Ericsson and ADT improve sales performance. His articles have appeared in Harvard Business Review, Marketing Management and T+D, ASTD Infoline, he has been interviewed in T+D, HR Magazine and Linden Lab’s blog and he is the host of the weekly “Train for Success” meetings in Second Life.
