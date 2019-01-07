ITK Doctoral Consortium – Call for Papers. learning environments technology-enhanced teaching and learning educational technology media education

Call for Papers

ITK Doctoral Consortium 20.3.2019

learning environments

technology-enhanced teaching and learning

educational technology

media education





ITK Doctoral Consortium provides an opportunity for current doctoral candidates to present their project in a safe, friendly and stimulating environment. The candidates will receive formative feedback from a group of distinguished researchers and their peers.





The ITK Doctoral Consortium has the following four objectives:

Provide time and space where doctoral candidates can present their research and meet other candidates; Provide feedback and perspectives on candidates research from senior researchers and other candidates outside their home institution; Promote a national network of supportive scholars and collaboration over institutional borders; Provide a platform for future postdocs to meet with their potential future colleagues.

We invite doctoral candidates whose research is in the fields of​ learning environments, technology-enhanced teaching and learning, educational technology and ​media education to apply for this opportunity. We aim to have candidates that are in different stages in their research to build meaningful zones of proximal development for all. The participating candidates, however, are expected to have a clear topic and research approach. For instance, the Doctoral Consortium is a good forum to present research on which the candidate is at present writing an article. ​The participation is free of charge.





A selected number of participating doctoral candidates will be invited to submit a full paper to an academic publication forum (JuFo 1). Your submission and presentation can be in English, Finnish or Swedish.





Important Dates

7.1. - 4.2.2019 Doctoral Consortium application time. Submission closes at 23:59.

Doctoral Consortium application time. Submission closes at 23:59. 28.2.2019 Doctoral Consortium participant notifications

Doctoral Consortium participant notifications 20.3.2019 ITK Doctoral Consortium

Preparing and Submitting

Abstract (max. 400 words): (a) research description covering the main aspects of your doctoral research; or (b) abstract of an unpublished research paper. A list of three key readings that have influenced your research with one paragraph (max. 50 words) description of each. Form ​​with information about the university doctoral program, department, year of study, supervisors and advisors.

Please submit the abstract, key readings, and form here: https://tinyurl.com/itkdoc2019





Program Committee

Chair Teemu Leinonen (Associate Professor, Aalto University School of Arts, Design and Architecture)

Vice Chair ​​Jarmo Viteli (Research Director, Faculty of Information Sciences and Communication, Tampere University)

Vice Chair​​ Heli Ruokamo (Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Lapland

Tomi Dufva (University Lecturer, Aalto University School of Arts, Design and Architecture)

Jorma Enkenberg (Professor emeritus, University of Eastern Finland)

Kai Hakkarainen (Professor, Faculty of Educational Sciences, University of Helsinki)

Päivi Häkkinen (Professor, Finnish Institute for Educational Research,Universityof Jyväskylä)

Liisa Ilomäki (​Title of docent in Education and Technology, Faculty of Educational Sciences, University of Helsinki)

Hanna Järvenoja (Associate Professor, Learning and Educational Technology Research Unit (LET), Faculty of Education, University of Oulu)

Sanna Järvelä (Professor, Learning and Educational Technology Research Unit (LET), Faculty of Education, University of Oulu)

Marjaana Kangas (University Researcher, Centre for Media Pedagogy, Faculty of Education, University of Lapland)

Tomi Kauppinen (Title of docent in media technology, Aalto University School of Science)

Tuulikki Keskitalo (Post-Doctoral Researcher, Faculty of Education, University of Lapland)

Ari Korhonen (Senior University Lecturer, Aalto University School of Science)

Sirkku Kotilainen (Professor, Faculty of Information Sciences and Communication, Tampere University)

Kristiina Kumpulainen (Professor, Faculty of Educational Sciences, University of Helsinki)

Reijo Kupiainen (University Lecturer, Faculty of Education and Culture, Tampere University)

Minna Lakkala (University researcher, Faculty of Educational Sciences, University of Helsinki)

Erno Lehtinen (Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Turku)

Lasse Lipponen (Professor, Faculty of Educational Sciences, University of Helsinki)

Kirsti Lonka (Professor, Faculty of Educational Sciences, University of Helsinki)

Lauri Malmi (Professor, Aalto University School of Science)

Hanni Muukkonen (Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Oulu)

Kati Mäkitalo (Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Oulu)

Matti Nelimarkka (Post-Doctoral Researcher, Aalto University School of Science)

Sami Paavola (Associate Professor, Faculty of Educational Sciences, University of Helsinki)

Kai Pata (Associated professor, Tallinn University, SchoolforDigitalTechnologies, Estonia)

Martti Raevaara (Professor, Aalto University School of Arts, Design and Architecture)

Päivi Rasi (Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Lapland)

Henriikka Vartiainen (University Lecturer, School of Applied Educational Science and Teacher Education, University of Eastern Finland)

Marjaana Veermans (Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Turku)

Hanna Vuojärvi (University Lecturer, Faculty of Education, University of Lapland)



