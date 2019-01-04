How Technology Helps in the Education of Special-Needs Students . #Infographic

Hoy traemos a este espacio esta infografía de la Universidad de titulada
How Technology Helps in the Education of Special-Needs Students
y que nos presentan así:
Special-needs students who have, in the past, faced particular learning challenges in the classroom have benefited from the introduction of technology. Whereas once these students who were unable to receive the specialized instruction they needed in order to excel performed poorly and suffered from low motivation and confidence, they now find themselves on an equal playing field with the remainder of the class—in fact, technology has served to empower special-needs students and enable them to excel not just in the classroom but also in the community.
Fuente: [ University of Cincinnati]
